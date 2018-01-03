LaGrange man shot after argument

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

A disagreement at a residence on Harwell Avenue in LaGrange on Tuesday turned violent when a man was severely wounded after gunshots rang out and left the man with severe injuries that required a life flight evac to a hospital in the Atlanta area.

The LaGrange Police Department reports that a man was at a residence in the 300 block of Harwell Avenue located on the city’s westside on Tuesday evening when an argument erupted. The result of that argument led to two males producing a firearm and one of those males shooting another male at the residence.

LaGrange Police report the victim was struck once in the chest by the gunshot. A family member of the victim transported him to a hospital in LaGrange by private vehicle where his condition was deemed severe enough to warrant transport to an Atlanta area hospital.

An air flight helicopter arrived to the LaGrange area hospital and airlifted the shooting victim to an unidentified hospital in the Atlanta area. After treatment at the Atlanta hospital the victim was listed in stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting LaGrange police were able to identify a suspect and arrested 18-year-old Michael Joseph Moat Jr. and an unidentified juvenile suspect. Moat and the juvenile were both arrested by LaGrange Police. Moat was charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime. The juvenile was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

A third juvenile suspect was detained in connection the shooting, but later released without charge following further details emerging in the investigation. LaGrange investigators continue to look into the shooting