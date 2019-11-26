Home News Top Stories Landowners Hear Conway Talk About Prescribed Fires
Landowners Hear Conway Talk About Prescribed Fires

Landowners Hear Conway Talk About Prescribed Fires

On Wednesday, consulting forester Dick Conway spoke to area landowners about using prescribed fire to enhance property income. Conway led guests on a tour of private forest land and shared his expertise about prescribed burning, managing timber, and using drones in forestry. Local landowners Joe Wehby, Cleve Clark, and Gary Hinkle opened their properties to guests for the tour, and Mr. Clark gave a drone demonstration. After the tour, the group met back at Conway’s home for lunch and a question-and-answer session.

Conway has more than 40 years of experience managing woodlands for recreation and profit, and owns land in Chambers County. He explained that a variety of factors, including humidity, barometric pressure, and wind conditions affect decisions about managing forest land with fire.

Patrick Rohling, District Conservationist for Lee and Chambers Counties with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), also spoke to landowners about invasive plant species as well as monetary assistance available to landowners for forest management activities, especially invasive plant management and prescribed fire.

This event was sponsored by www.forestersearch.com, a directory of consulting foresters in Alabama, organized by county, made possible by a grant from the Bradley/Murphy Forestry and Natural Resources Extension Trust. Landowners can visit ForesterSearch.com to find a consulting forester and to learn more about the value using a consulting forester.

