Lanett basketball state champs honored by county commission

0

0
0

The Lanett High
School Panthers con-
tinue to make history in
Chambers County and the
state of Alabama during
the 2017-2018 school
year. As the school was
recognized for a football
championship earlier in
the year, local County
Commissioners bestowed
another recognition on
the school on Monday
evening as the state cham-
pionship basketball team
was recognized during the
bi-weekly county com-
mission meeting.
Coach Richard Carter
was on hand at the meet-
ing to accept the proc-
lamation presented by
members of the Chambers
County Commission. As
the proclamation was
read the highlights of the
championship season
were highlighted. The
100-year old program was
celebrated for the third
consecutive year as reign-
ing champs of Alabama’s
2A division.
During the champi-
onship season Lanett
emerged victorious in
a total of 26 games and
only lost 5 games. The
team closed out its season
with a 41-38 victory on
March 2nd against Mo-
bile’s St. Luke’s Episco-
pal in the championship
game.
As the award was pre-
sented Coach Carter gave
praise to his team and the
level of well discipline
that was demonstrated
this season. After three
straight years as state
champions is clear that
Lanett’s Panthers are now
a powerhouse in the state
of Alabama and it is a
well-known

