Lanett basketball state champs honored by county commission

The Lanett High

School Panthers con-

tinue to make history in

Chambers County and the

state of Alabama during

the 2017-2018 school

year. As the school was

recognized for a football

championship earlier in

the year, local County

Commissioners bestowed

another recognition on

the school on Monday

evening as the state cham-

pionship basketball team

was recognized during the

bi-weekly county com-

mission meeting.

Coach Richard Carter

was on hand at the meet-

ing to accept the proc-

lamation presented by

members of the Chambers

County Commission. As

the proclamation was

read the highlights of the

championship season

were highlighted. The

100-year old program was

celebrated for the third

consecutive year as reign-

ing champs of Alabama’s

2A division.

During the champi-

onship season Lanett

emerged victorious in

a total of 26 games and

only lost 5 games. The

team closed out its season

with a 41-38 victory on

March 2nd against Mo-

bile’s St. Luke’s Episco-

pal in the championship

game.

As the award was pre-

sented Coach Carter gave

praise to his team and the

level of well discipline

that was demonstrated

this season. After three

straight years as state

champions is clear that

Lanett’s Panthers are now

a powerhouse in the state

of Alabama and it is a

well-known