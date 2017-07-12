Lanett child airlifted to Atlanta after dog attack

By Alton Mitchell

A toddler in the city of Lanett sustained injuries in a dog attack on Thursday. The child’s injuries were significant enough to send the small child to Atlanta for their injuries suffered. Police also seized the dog following the attack.

According to a press release from Lanett Police Chief Angie Spates, on July 6, 2017 officers with the Lanett Police Department and EMS personnel were called to the 100 block of North 2nd Avenue in reference to a child being attacked by a dog.

When officers arrived they discovered a 2 ½ year old child suffering from injuries to the head and face. The nature of the injuries led to emergency personnel having the child airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia for treatment. Once in Atlanta the child did have to undergo surgery for their injuries. The press release did not state the condition of the victim.

The release indicates that the parents of the victim identified the dog as a dog that resided at the residence. Lanett animal control officers responded to the residence on North 2nd Avenue and retrieved the animal. Once in custody the animal was euthanized and sent for rabies testing.

There has been no update on what breed of the dog was involved in the attack. Chief Spate and the Lanett Police Department closed the release out by extending their thoughts and prayers to the child and the family.

Locally in LaFayette, city council member Tammie B. Williams has expressed concerns that a similar incident may be looming in LaFayette if strays are not rounded up and has cited incidents of dogs pursing residents on the streets of LaFayette. The city of LaFayette has recently announced they are in the process of interviewing for an animal control officer in the city.