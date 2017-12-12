Home News Lanett crowned state football champs
Lanett crowned state football champs
Lafayette native Clifford Story is being  presented  the 2A State Football  Championship Trophy against Leroy
Story & Photos By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

LaFayette native and current Lanett High School head football coach, Clifford Story is rewriting the record books at Lanett High School.

On Friday, Coach Clifford Story and the Lanett High Panthers football team defeated Leroy High School to earn it›s first ever football State Championship.

The Panthers not only won the Class 2A State Football Championship, but they also went undefeated with a 15-0 record.

Coach Story and the Panthers have been right in the thick of the 2A Championship for the past 2 years, and they finally got over the hump with a state title victory this year.

The Panthers fell behind early in the contest by a deficit of 15-0 with Leroy leading.

But Lanett gathered themselves rather quickly and tied the game up at 15-15 by the half.

In the second half Lanett’s high powered offense took over, picking up where they left off in the first half and scoring a total of 33 unanswered points.

Lanett›s defense literally shut down Leroy’s offense, holding them to 137 yards if total offense. 

Lanett was paced on offense by wide out Terrion Truitt with 106 total yards, 90 rushing and 16 receiving and two touchdowns.

Terrion Truitt named MVP in Championship
game against Leroy.
Truitt was named the games MVP for his efforts.

Sophomore quarterback Kristian Story had a good game with 129 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Anquavious Pollard had a 19-yard touchdown reception and Braylon Harrington added a 10-yard touchdown reception.

Jawon Howell had a touchdown run for 43-yards.
 
Lanett’s defenses was paced by Zion Lynch with 10 tackles and a sack, while Baraskious Dowdell had 6- tackles and a sack.

Tifton Dobbs Jr. had an interception on the night.

The Panthers blasted the Bears by a final score of 33-15.

The future looks promising for Lanett’s football and basketball programs, as they will be competing in Class 1A for the next two years.

