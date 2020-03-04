Lanett Fire and EMS Gets New Ambulance

By Gator Kincaid

In July 2019, the Lanett Mayor and City Council authorized the purchase of a new ambulance for the Lanett Fire & EMS Department. A contract was entered into with Frazer Built Ambulance Company out of Houston Texas for the purchase of a new custom-built Advanced Life Support Ambulance. The unit is built on a new Ford F450 chassis with four-wheel drive. The amount approved by the Mayor and Council was $208,000.00. However, by not buying into some of the less essential “perks” that do not increase the quality of service we provide we were able to save our citizens money and got the final purchase price down to $198,275.00.



As with most emergency vehicles, maintenance and repair cost can be a real problem for all departments. Over my years of experience, the most costly repairs have been due to electrical problems and problems with the heating and cooling systems. One of the main reasons for me choosing FRAZER BUILT is due to the innovative solutions they have developed for both these systems. The HVAC unit is totally independent from the rest of the truck and the new electrical system will drastically reduce those costs.



This new unit will allow us to maintain our Advance Life Support Ambulance fleet at three which allows us to continue providing the quality of service those we serve have come to expect and certainly deserve. We cover approximately 150 square miles with EMS coverage, in addition to providing coverage to the City of West Point, City of Valley and City of LaFayette when needed. Lanett Fire & EMS responded to approximately 3120 EMS calls in 2019.