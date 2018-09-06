Lanett gets best of LaFayette, 39-7

The Lafayette Bulldogs
and the Lanett Panthers
went to battle on Friday
night at Bulldog stadi-
um.
Unfortunately for the
Bulldogs, Lanett ran away
with the game, 35-7.
It was a packed
stadium as the Dogs and
Panthers took the field
Friday and excitement
filled the atmosphere.
The game started
with both teams seem
–
ingly feeling each other
out, before Lanett got
on the scoreboard with a
10-yard touchdown pass
from quarterback Kristian
Story to Trikweze Bridges
to give Lanett an early
7-point lead.
LaFayette would an
–
swer with a score of their
own early in the second
as quarterback Jae’lin
McCurdy plundered in
the end zone on a 1-yard
run.
This would be the
Bulldogs first and only
score of the game.
Lanett would reach
the end zone twice in the
second quarter
.
Lanett Quarterback
Kristian Story would
elude several Bulldog
defenders and scramble
52-yards for the score.
After a three and out
by the Bulldogs, the Pan
–
thers would find the end
zone again, this time with
Story
connecting with
Bridges on a 37-yard pass.
Lanett would carry a
21-7 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter the
Panthers picked up right
where they left off, this
time it would be Bridges
on the defensive side of
the ball with a pick six
from the his own 40-yard
line.
Lanett would reach pay
dirt one more time in the
game with Larontavious
Hurston jetting 14-yards
for the game’
s final score.
Lyons runs for 300 to lead
Rebels past Abbeville
By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
The Chambers Acad-
emy Rebels were again
victorious for the third
week in a row defeating
the Abbeville Gener
–
als 41-14.
Despite a
late start due to rain and
power outage, the Rebels
showed Abbeville who
was in charge at James
Rane Stadium.
CJ Lyons
dominated offensively;
gaining 301 yards on 22
carries and scoring an im-
pressive 5 touchdowns for
the Rebels. Mitchell Lee
also scored once for the
Rebels; carrying the ball
twice for 10 yards.
Quar-
terback, Payton Allen,
completed 4 out of 8
attempts passing for 66
yards and 1 interception.
Defensively, Braxton
Allen led the Rebels with
8 tackles.
Brody Smoot
had 7 tackles and Mitchell
Lee, Dijon Darden and
Gavin Kite each had 6
tackles in the win.
Smoot,
Darden and Lee all were
credited with 1 quarter-
back sack each and Payton
Allen caught an intercep-
tion and had 4 tackles.
Head Coach Jason
Allen commented
“CJ
Lyons had an outstanding
game with a career high
in rushing yards.
He is an
outstanding back in our
league who is humble and
a hard worker. He is a dif-
ference maker for us. Our
offensive line played re-
ally well as you would ex-
pect because you don’t put
up those kinds of numbers
on a
Friday
night without
some guys up front doing
a really good job”.
The Rebels will be on
the road again
Friday
to
face Cornerstone Chris-
tian in Columbiana with
kickoff scheduled for
7:00
pm.
This will be the
Rebel’
s first region game
of the season making it
pretty important.
“We
will need to get better
every day if we are going
to maximize this team’s
potential.
W
e will need
to play at a high level and
clean up our penalties”
stated Allen.
CJ Lyons led the Rebels offensively scoring 5 touchdowns against Abbeville.
Photos by Ashley Oliver
Lady Rebels score two victories
By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
The Lady Rebels vol-
leyball team led by 1st
year head coach, Jaylan
Reynolds, has settled in
and won their last two
matches.
The ladies first
faced
Lowndes Academy
at home defeating them
in the best 3 out of 5
sets.
Bailey Allen Led the
team with 17 kills, 3 Aces
and 5 blocks.
Alyssa
Sorrell also had 5 Kills
and 4 blocks. Megan
W
are had 5 Aces, 2 kills
and 5 assist sets.
Abbie
Mor
gan had 2 blocks and
Audra Slay had 2 kills
in the win.
The ladies
traveled
to Cornerstone
on
Thursday
to take on
the Chargers; defeating
them in 4 sets to win the
match.
Bailey Allen again
led the team with 11 kills,
4 Aces and 4 blocks.
Brit-
ten Stephens had 8 kills,
4 Aces and 2 blocks.
Claire Allen led in assist
sets with 11.
She also
had 4 Aces in the win.
Megan Ware had 2 kills,
6 assist sets ,1 Ace and
1 block.
Anjelica Abney
had 4 blocks.
Audra Slay
had 4
Aces and 2 assist
sets in the win.
The JV ladies were
also victorious winning
the best 2 out of 3 sets
for the match against
Lowndes.
Bailey Allen
led with 6 kills, 7 Aces
and 2 digs. Claire Allen
had 6 assist sets and 5
aces. Lindsey Fuller had
1 kill, 1 Assist, 2 Aces, 1
block and 2 digs. Natalie
Lovelace had 1 kill, 2
assist and 2 Aces.
Olivia
Leavins had 1 Kill and 2
digs in the win.
The JV
team also defeated Cor-
nerstone in the best 2 out
of 3 sets with Bailey Allen
contributing with 1 kill
and 9 Aces.
Mattie Reese
had 7 Aces and Natalie
Lovelace had 1 kill, 1 Ace
and 1 Assist set. Lindsey
Fuller had 2 kills.
Kaylyn
Keebler had1 Kill and
Kirsten Osborne had 2
Aces in the win.
Both teams will be
on the road on Septem
–
ber 4th when they play
Hooper.
They will return
home for play against
Restoration
on Thursday,
September 6th.
All games
begin at
4:00 pm.
Whitlow scores winning
touchdown for Auburn
By Pam Holloway
Correspondent
Former LaFayette Bull-
dog standout Jatarvious
“Boobee” Whitlow made
his college football debut
Saturday for the Auburn
Tigers.
The Tigers opened their
season in the Chick-fil-a
kick-off classic against the
Washington Huskies.
The #9 ranked Tigers
and the #6 ranked Huskies
went toe to toe for 4 quar-
ters with the Tigers edging
out the Huskies by a score
of 21-16.
Boobee carried the ball
8-times for 28-yards, non
bigger than his game win-
ning fourth quarter touch-
down run. It was 3rd down
and 7 with the ball on the
Huskies 10-yard line.
Boobee checks into the
game, takes the hand off
from quarterback Jar-
rett Stidium and rumbles
10-yards up the middle
before plowing over a
Huskies defender for the
eventual game winning
score.
Boobee would have
one more clutch run on
the day. He would line
up in the shot gun in the
wildcat, take a direct snap
from center and rumble
for a 3-yard first down
to seal the game for the
Tigers.
Whitlow said, he can-
not put into words the
feeling he experienced
after scoring his first col
–
legiate touchdown.
It was great Boobee
says, and I just thank
GOD for it.
The City of Lafayette is
very proud!
The fourth quarter
was scoreless and Lanett
would take a knee with 28
seconds on the clock to
end the game.
Both teams will begin
region play this Friday
with Lanett facing
Wadley
in 1A action, while LaFay-
ette will open region play
against the Vincent Yellow
Jackets.
