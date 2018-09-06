Lanett gets best of LaFayette, 39-7

The Lafayette Bulldogs

and the Lanett Panthers

went to battle on Friday

night at Bulldog stadi-

um.

Unfortunately for the

Bulldogs, Lanett ran away

with the game, 35-7.

It was a packed

stadium as the Dogs and

Panthers took the field

Friday and excitement

filled the atmosphere.

The game started

with both teams seem

–

ingly feeling each other

out, before Lanett got

on the scoreboard with a

10-yard touchdown pass

from quarterback Kristian

Story to Trikweze Bridges

to give Lanett an early

7-point lead.

LaFayette would an

–

swer with a score of their

own early in the second

as quarterback Jae’lin

McCurdy plundered in

the end zone on a 1-yard

run.

This would be the

Bulldogs first and only

score of the game.

Lanett would reach

the end zone twice in the

second quarter

.

Lanett Quarterback

Kristian Story would

elude several Bulldog

defenders and scramble

52-yards for the score.

After a three and out

by the Bulldogs, the Pan

–

thers would find the end

zone again, this time with

Story

connecting with

Bridges on a 37-yard pass.

Lanett would carry a

21-7 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter the

Panthers picked up right

where they left off, this

time it would be Bridges

on the defensive side of

the ball with a pick six

from the his own 40-yard

line.

Lanett would reach pay

dirt one more time in the

game with Larontavious

Hurston jetting 14-yards

for the game’

s final score.

Lyons runs for 300 to lead

Rebels past Abbeville

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Acad-

emy Rebels were again

victorious for the third

week in a row defeating

the Abbeville Gener

–

als 41-14.

Despite a

late start due to rain and

power outage, the Rebels

showed Abbeville who

was in charge at James

Rane Stadium.

CJ Lyons

dominated offensively;

gaining 301 yards on 22

carries and scoring an im-

pressive 5 touchdowns for

the Rebels. Mitchell Lee

also scored once for the

Rebels; carrying the ball

twice for 10 yards.

Quar-

terback, Payton Allen,

completed 4 out of 8

attempts passing for 66

yards and 1 interception.

Defensively, Braxton

Allen led the Rebels with

8 tackles.

Brody Smoot

had 7 tackles and Mitchell

Lee, Dijon Darden and

Gavin Kite each had 6

tackles in the win.

Smoot,

Darden and Lee all were

credited with 1 quarter-

back sack each and Payton

Allen caught an intercep-

tion and had 4 tackles.

Head Coach Jason

Allen commented

“CJ

Lyons had an outstanding

game with a career high

in rushing yards.

He is an

outstanding back in our

league who is humble and

a hard worker. He is a dif-

ference maker for us. Our

offensive line played re-

ally well as you would ex-

pect because you don’t put

up those kinds of numbers

on a

Friday

night without

some guys up front doing

a really good job”.

The Rebels will be on

the road again

Friday

to

face Cornerstone Chris-

tian in Columbiana with

kickoff scheduled for

7:00

pm.

This will be the

Rebel’

s first region game

of the season making it

pretty important.

“We

will need to get better

every day if we are going

to maximize this team’s

potential.

W

e will need

to play at a high level and

clean up our penalties”

stated Allen.

CJ Lyons led the Rebels offensively scoring 5 touchdowns against Abbeville.

Photos by Ashley Oliver

Lady Rebels score two victories

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Lady Rebels vol-

leyball team led by 1st

year head coach, Jaylan

Reynolds, has settled in

and won their last two

matches.

The ladies first

faced

Lowndes Academy

at home defeating them

in the best 3 out of 5

sets.

Bailey Allen Led the

team with 17 kills, 3 Aces

and 5 blocks.

Alyssa

Sorrell also had 5 Kills

and 4 blocks. Megan

W

are had 5 Aces, 2 kills

and 5 assist sets.

Abbie

Mor

gan had 2 blocks and

Audra Slay had 2 kills

in the win.

The ladies

traveled

to Cornerstone

on

Thursday

to take on

the Chargers; defeating

them in 4 sets to win the

match.

Bailey Allen again

led the team with 11 kills,

4 Aces and 4 blocks.

Brit-

ten Stephens had 8 kills,

4 Aces and 2 blocks.

Claire Allen led in assist

sets with 11.

She also

had 4 Aces in the win.

Megan Ware had 2 kills,

6 assist sets ,1 Ace and

1 block.

Anjelica Abney

had 4 blocks.

Audra Slay

had 4

Aces and 2 assist

sets in the win.

The JV ladies were

also victorious winning

the best 2 out of 3 sets

for the match against

Lowndes.

Bailey Allen

led with 6 kills, 7 Aces

and 2 digs. Claire Allen

had 6 assist sets and 5

aces. Lindsey Fuller had

1 kill, 1 Assist, 2 Aces, 1

block and 2 digs. Natalie

Lovelace had 1 kill, 2

assist and 2 Aces.

Olivia

Leavins had 1 Kill and 2

digs in the win.

The JV

team also defeated Cor-

nerstone in the best 2 out

of 3 sets with Bailey Allen

contributing with 1 kill

and 9 Aces.

Mattie Reese

had 7 Aces and Natalie

Lovelace had 1 kill, 1 Ace

and 1 Assist set. Lindsey

Fuller had 2 kills.

Kaylyn

Keebler had1 Kill and

Kirsten Osborne had 2

Aces in the win.

Both teams will be

on the road on Septem

–

ber 4th when they play

Hooper.

They will return

home for play against

Restoration

on Thursday,

September 6th.

All games

begin at

4:00 pm.

Whitlow scores winning

touchdown for Auburn

By Pam Holloway

Correspondent

Former LaFayette Bull-

dog standout Jatarvious

“Boobee” Whitlow made

his college football debut

Saturday for the Auburn

Tigers.

The Tigers opened their

season in the Chick-fil-a

kick-off classic against the

Washington Huskies.

The #9 ranked Tigers

and the #6 ranked Huskies

went toe to toe for 4 quar-

ters with the Tigers edging

out the Huskies by a score

of 21-16.

Boobee carried the ball

8-times for 28-yards, non

bigger than his game win-

ning fourth quarter touch-

down run. It was 3rd down

and 7 with the ball on the

Huskies 10-yard line.

Boobee checks into the

game, takes the hand off

from quarterback Jar-

rett Stidium and rumbles

10-yards up the middle

before plowing over a

Huskies defender for the

eventual game winning

score.

Boobee would have

one more clutch run on

the day. He would line

up in the shot gun in the

wildcat, take a direct snap

from center and rumble

for a 3-yard first down

to seal the game for the

Tigers.

Whitlow said, he can-

not put into words the

feeling he experienced

after scoring his first col

–

legiate touchdown.

It was great Boobee

says, and I just thank

GOD for it.

The City of Lafayette is

very proud!

The fourth quarter

was scoreless and Lanett

would take a knee with 28

seconds on the clock to

end the game.

Both teams will begin

region play this Friday

with Lanett facing

Wadley

in 1A action, while LaFay-

ette will open region play

against the Vincent Yellow

Jackets.