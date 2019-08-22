Lanett lands Tractor Supply for mill site

Lanett Mayor Kyle

McCoy announced a big

economic development

win for the city on Friday.

McCoy revealed that

Tractor Supply Company

would be the first tenant

on the newly acquired and

cleared Lanett Mill site.

Tractor Supply Company

is the largest rural lifestyle

retailer in the United

States, operating over

1,700 stores in 49 states.

A long-time retail

target, recruitment of the

project intensified over

the past several months,

resulting in an agreement

between the Chambers

County Development

Authority, City of Lanett,

and Hix Snedeker Companies

(HSC) to bring

Tractor Supply to the city.

HSC, based in Daphne,

Alabama, will develop the

site for Tractor Supply.

“It’s hard to imagine

that only a few months

ago we made the announcement

about the

purchase of the Lanett

Mill site,” Mayor McCoy

remarked. “At that time,

we had estimated it would

take 10-12 months to

have the property marketable,

but here we are four

months later announcing

a new business in the City

of Lanett.”

“We’re excited about

developing this site for

our tenant Tractor Supply

Company in Lanett,”

HSC Principal Ray Hix

said. “In our decisionmaking

process, we were

impressed with both the

downtown revitalization

and the work at the mill

site. It’s significant to us

and our tenant Tractor

Supply Company to be a

part of the mill revitalization

and the growth coming

to Lanett.”

The Lanett Tractor

Supply will be located

at the intersection of

South Gilmer Avenue

and South 10th Street on

the Lanett Mill site. The

proposed store layout

includes a 19,097 square

foot physical structure,

with 15,000 square feet

of fenced outdoor display,

and over 6,000 square

feet of sidewalk display

area. Construction is set to

begin quickly.

“This would not have

been possible without the

hard work and dedication

by so many people,”

McCoy added. “I want

to thank the City Council

members for their continued

support and focus

on keeping our promises

to the citizens of Lanett

to clean up this property.

Much appreciation

goes to Chris Busby of the

CCDA and Tony Chandler

of the city who daily have

been in correspondence

with the developers to get

the deal done and for their

professionalism in representing

our city. Thanks

also to Jason Abernathy

and his entire crew at the

Cemetery Department

who have done a remarkable

job in such a short period

of time of taking what

was once an eyesore in

our city and turning it into

one of the most desirable

locations in our county.”

The Chambers County

Development Authority

in partnership with the

City of Lanett and Alabama

Municipal Electric

Authority purchased the

23-acre Lanett Mill site

in April of this year. City

crews began clean-up of

the long-neglected site

almost immediately after

the CCDA took control.

The CCDA and city have

worked together on planning

for the site, and the

Tractor Supply project

is an important first step

in development going

forward.

Founded in 1938 as a

mail order tractor parts

business, Tractor Supply

Company has grown

into one of the country’s

largest retailers, supplying

basic maintenance products

to home, land, pet and

animal owners. Catering

to a market of farmers,

horse owners, ranchers,

part-time and hobby

farmers, and suburban

and rural homeowners,

as well as contractors and

tradesmen, the company

prides itself on focusing

on product localization,

exclusive brands and legendary

customer service

that addresses the needs of

the Out Here lifestyle