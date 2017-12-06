Lanett lights tree Monday

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Official and residents in the city of Lanett converged on the W.O. Lance Playground in Lanett on Monday evening. The purpose of the gathering was to hold the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and holiday festival in Chambers County’s second largest city.

The events on Monday evening kept the festival goers occupied as free popcorn, rides for kids, live music, bounce houses, and giveaways filled the evening activities. Lanett High Schools band even offered a large assortment of holiday tunes.

A humble religious tone was also evident at the festival as the Gayla for Christ Choir kept a long list of songs and solo’s being sung in the background of the festival. Activities at the festival filled all sides of the park and kept children and adults occupied until 7:00 p.m. local time rolled around the Christmas tree was lit with Santa Claus sitting along side greeting Lanett area children.

As the tree was lit festival goers cheered, but their cheers were louder shortly after the lighting ceremony. As Lanett High School’s band erupted in a battle song in a parkwide pep rally style cheer for the Lanett High School football team who would play in the state championship game on Friday.