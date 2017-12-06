Home News Lanett lights tree Monday
Lanett lights tree Monday
News
Top Stories
0

Lanett lights tree Monday

0
0
12-6-17 Lanett Tree Lighting
now viewing

Lanett lights tree Monday

Food donations on wooden background, top view with copy space
now playing

Giving Spotlight: the Food Bank of East Alabama

12-6-17 Christmas on the square in Lafayette 02
now playing

Annual Christmas Festival brightens courthouse square

Time to write Santa Claus

Commission approves two grants for emergency service

Commission honors Winston One of six 100-year-olds recognized

Chambers unemployment shows slight uptick

Mike’s Musings - All She Wants For Christmas Is To Be Cancer Free

My Garden Of Life - All Dogs Go To Heaven

Inside the Statehouse 12-6-217

Roger Campbell Color
now playing

Reflections - Let’s Stop Playing The Blame Game

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

Official and residents in the city of Lanett converged on the W.O. Lance Playground in Lanett on Monday evening. The purpose of the gathering was to hold the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and holiday festival in Chambers County’s second largest city.

The events on Monday evening kept the festival goers occupied as free popcorn, rides for kids, live music, bounce houses, and giveaways filled the evening activities. Lanett High Schools band even offered a large assortment of holiday tunes.

A humble religious tone was also evident at the festival as the Gayla for Christ Choir kept a long list of songs and solo’s being sung in the background of the festival. Activities at the festival filled all sides of the park and kept children and adults occupied until 7:00 p.m. local time rolled around the Christmas tree was lit with Santa Claus sitting along side greeting Lanett area children.

As the tree was lit festival goers cheered, but their cheers were louder shortly after the lighting ceremony. As Lanett High School’s band erupted in a battle song in a parkwide pep rally style cheer for the Lanett High School football team who would play in the state championship game on Friday.

Related posts:

  1. LaFayette installs LED lights
  2. Super Moon” lights up sky
  3. Monday storms leave their mark
  4. Soccer clinic set for Monday
slandon
Related Posts
12-6-17 Christmas on the square in Lafayette 02

Annual Christmas Festival brightens courthouse square

slandon 0

Time to write Santa Claus

slandon 0

Commission approves two grants for emergency service

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video