Lanett Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

A Lanett man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after a shooting last week.

October 8th, around 6:57 p.m., Lanett Police Officers responded to the area of SE 14th Street, Lanett, in reference to shots fired and a single gunshot victim.

“Officers located a 33-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was flown from the scene to Columbus, GA for immediate medical treatment,” said Lanett investigator Phillip Hancock.

Police arrested 45-year-old Richard Lee Hugley of Lanett, AL for the charge of Attempted Murder. Hugley is in the Chambers County Jail being held without bond.

If anyone has any further information in reference to this case, please call the Lanett Police Dept. 334-644-2146

