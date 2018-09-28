Lanett man arrested for raping woman

Lanett Police arrest

man for raping victim at

knifepoint:

During the early morn

–

ing hours of Sept. 23 the

Lanett Police depart

–

ment received a call to

respond

to the 800 block

of S 2nd Ave in reference

to a sexual assault. Once

there, Lanett Officers

located the victim. The

victim reported that while

staying at a residence on

S 3rd Ave she woke up

to find Detriele O’monte

Devon Jones inside the

residence with her. The

victim reported that Jones

was armed with a knife.

The victim reported that

Jones assaulted her and

then fled the residence.

Lanett Criminal Investi

–

gation Division responded

to process the scene and

to speak with the victim.

Warrants for Rape 1st, Sexual Assault 1st, Bur

–

glary 1st and Assault 3rd

were obtained for Detriele

O’Monte Devon Jones.

Jones was later located

at 610 S 3rd Ave where he

was arrested for the afore

–

mentioned charges. Jones

resisted the arrest and was

subsequently charged with

resisting arrest. Jones has

been placed in Chambers

County Jail with no bond

at this time.