Lanett man arrested for raping woman
Lanett man arrested for raping woman

Lanett man arrested for raping woman

Lanett Police arrest
man for raping victim at
knifepoint:
During the early morn

ing hours of Sept. 23 the
Lanett Police depart

ment received a call to
respond
to the 800 block
of S 2nd Ave in reference
to a sexual assault. Once
there, Lanett Officers
located the victim. The
victim reported that while
staying at a residence on
S 3rd Ave she woke up
to find Detriele O’monte
Devon Jones inside the
residence with her. The
victim reported that Jones
was armed with a knife.
The victim reported that
Jones assaulted her and
then fled the residence.
Lanett Criminal Investi

gation Division responded
to process the scene and
to speak with the victim.
Warrants for Rape 1st, Sexual Assault 1st, Bur

glary 1st and Assault 3rd
were obtained for Detriele
O’Monte Devon Jones.
Jones was later located
at 610 S 3rd Ave where he
was arrested for the afore

mentioned charges. Jones
resisted the arrest and was
subsequently charged with
resisting arrest. Jones has
been placed in Chambers
County Jail with no bond
at this time.

