Lanett man arrested for raping woman

Lanett Police arrest
man for raping victim at
knifepoint:
During the early morn
–
ing hours of Sept. 23 the
Lanett Police depart
–
ment received a call to
respond
to the 800 block
of S 2nd Ave in reference
to a sexual assault. Once
there, Lanett Officers
located the victim. The
victim reported that while
staying at a residence on
S 3rd Ave she woke up
to find Detriele O’monte
Devon Jones inside the
residence with her. The
victim reported that Jones
was armed with a knife.
The victim reported that
Jones assaulted her and
then fled the residence.
Lanett Criminal Investi
–
gation Division responded
to process the scene and
to speak with the victim.
Warrants for Rape 1st, Sexual Assault 1st, Bur
–
glary 1st and Assault 3rd
were obtained for Detriele
O’Monte Devon Jones.
Jones was later located
at 610 S 3rd Ave where he
was arrested for the afore
–
mentioned charges. Jones
resisted the arrest and was
subsequently charged with
resisting arrest. Jones has
been placed in Chambers
County Jail with no bond
at this time.
