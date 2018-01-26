Lanett man arrested on new charges

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Deputies serving a probation warrant on an individual near Lanett on Friday got a lot more than they planned for when attempting to arrest a suspect at a residence. By the time the investigation at that home would wrap up an undisclosed amount of suspected narcotics would be off of Chambers County streets and a suspect would be behind bars facing numerous charges.

According to a release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office on January 19th at 1:45 a.m. Chambers County deputies went to a residence in the 2000 block of 54th Avenue. Deputies were going to the residence in an attempt to make contact with Richard Smith. Smith was wanted by local law enforcement on an outstanding felony probation warrant.

As deputies arrived at the residence they were able to make contact with an individual. The individual initially claimed to be the brother of Richard Smith. Deputies were permitted to enter the residence and began to search for Richard Smith on the outstanding warrant. As deputies began to search for Smith in the residence they began to find several items of suspected drug items and drug paraphernalia at the residence laying in plain view.

As deputies examined the scene closer they were able to determine the individual they had been speaking with who claimed to be the brother of Richard Smith was actually Richard Smith. Smith was arrested on the probation warrant and also charged with a list of new charges to include trafficking methamphetamines, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice by use of false identity.

The new charges stemmed from the discovery of what deputy’s suspect were ecstasy pill located at the residence. In addition, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was also discovered at the residence in plain view. Smith was taken into custody. Members of the Lanett Police Department assisted in the arrest of Richard Smith.