Lanett man charged with attempted murder

By Alton Mitchell

For the second time in several weeks a Lanett, Alabama man has found himself in trouble with authorities in Phenix City facing serious felony charges. Phenix City Police have released a statement indicating that they have arrested Russell Cope of Lanett and charge him with attempted murder for a shooting that left one person injured on the Southside of Phenix City in early December.

Authorities including the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force took Russell Cope into custody on December 6th in Lanett. It is suspected that four days before on December 2nd Cope shot a 55-year-old man in the chest in Phenix City while pursuing two possible car thieves.

Around 9 p.m. on December 2nd Chaquetta Farmer of Phenix City called police and notified them that her Toyota Avalon had been stolen. About two hours later Phenix City police responded to a shooting on Fontaine Road in South Phenix City. It was later learned that Cope who is the boyfriend of Farmer had went looking for the suspected car thieves.

Cope located the stolen vehicle and two suspects inside of it. The stolen vehicle wrecked out in the 1000 block of Fontaine Road and the suspected car thieves fled the accident scene. It is believed that Cope pursued the suspects firing shots from his personal firearm at the suspects. His bullets failed to hit the men he was pursuing, but did strike a 55-year-old bystander.

When Phenix City Police arrived on the scene they located the 55-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center in nearby Columbus, Ga for treatment, but was later transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. He has since been released.

Authorities later issued warrants for Russell Cope on charges of attempted murder in connection to the shooting. His girlfriend Chaquetta Farmer was also arrested on separate charges to include obstructing governmental operations. The charges stem from Farmer supply investigating officers with some false information during questioning.

