Lanett man critical after shooting

By Alton Mitchell

A Lanett man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being injured in a shooting on Wednesday night just blocks away from Lanett High School. Lanett police have arrested and charged the suspected shooter in the case.

According to the Lanett Police Department officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of 30th Street SW in Lanett on Wednesday night. When officers arrived on the scene the discovered a 48-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a residence.

Lanett EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Lanett High School. Lanett Police have identified the victim as Kevin Morgan, 48, of Lanett. After Morgan’s arrival at Lanett High School a life flight helicopter arrived and transported Morgan to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. Morgan was listed in critical condition upon his arrival to the hospital.

Lanett Police announced a person of interest on Thursday in connection to the case. Officers were searching for 26-year-old Dervoski Morgan of Lanett. On Thursday evening Dervoski Morgan was taken into custody at 5:15 pm EST at the Lanett Police Department. He is charged with attempted murder.

Police indicate that Kevin Morgan is still in critical condition. Dervoski Morgan was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility following his arrest. No information on his bond was given by Lanett police.