Lanett names four films as festival’s best

Last weekend, Lanett became the small town with a big purpose. The first Lanett City Film Festival brought attention to this community from all over the world, as over 1700 independent filmmakers eagerly submitted their artwork to the event. Over 75 films were chosen to be shown over the course of the festival at multiple locations in Lanett, AL and in neighboring West Point, GA.

At the venues, viewers scored each film and their calculations determined the festival’s four winning films. Angel, a local film by Sharon Acres, claimed the Top Honor Award from the City of Lanett. Who is Jade?, by Destry Edwards, and Perfect People, by Enrique “Rico” Diaz, tied for the Best Short Film. Rental, by Daniel Moya, was the winner of the Best Feature Film. Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy shares that “the idea to bring this type of art to our community began when I attended the first Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama back in 2000. They used the historic Alabama Theater as their main location, but used empty buildings and even tents to show films. It amazed me how much interest this event generated. Today, 17 years later, Sidewalk Film Festival is one of the top-rated Film Festivals in the Country. Directors and Filmmakers flock to Birmingham to have their films shown and meet other independent filmmakers, creating a very highly rated economic windfall for the City.”

Question and answer sessions were held with all of the directors in attendance, including Edwards, who traveled from South Carolina, and California directors Diaz and Moya. Audience members eagerly asked about the experience of film making, working on sets, developing concepts for films, and more. “The festival became an educational and inspirational experience, especially for all of the teens in attendance,” shares Amy McDow, the Lafayette Theatre Academy Coordinator for LSPA. “Those we brought to the event left energized and excited about filmmaking. They were able to see a feature film written, directed, and edited by a local teen (Jordan-Paige Sudduth); talk with experienced directors from California and other locations; and take pride in seeing something of this magnitude happen in our small community. Every one of them plans to return next year and a few are considering creating entries of their own.”

Film production is gaining much attention in our region, especially with the increase of film locations in the Atlanta area and the State of Georgia declaring this to be the Year of Georgia Film. Bill Nixon, managing artistic director of New Horizon Theatre shared, “we are very proud to serve as a venue for this event. Developing an annual independent film festival is a progressive move that shows Lanett to be an enterprising supporter of the Arts.” Though this may seem to be a new and fresh idea, there is a historic significance to returning film to this community. McCoy explains that “we have a long history of theaters in our area. From the old Riviera Theater in West Point, the Golden Rocket in Lanett, the old Lanett Theater, Fairfax Theater to more recent, the Highway Drive-In and the last motion picture theater in our area, the Royal “Rocking Chair” Theater which closed in the early 80’s.”

Plans are already in place for the Second Annual Lanett City Film Festival. You can follow the festival on Facebook or visit www.lanettfilmfestival.com to keep updated on future events. McCoy concludes, “I have been really encouraged about the response and excitement surrounding the First Lanett City Independent Film Festival and expect this to become a tradition that our community can be proud of for years to come.”