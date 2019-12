Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy presents proclamation to Coach Carter in his honor.

Rev. Richard Carter and wife Brenda Carter were honored last week as the Lanett Gymnasium was named after longtime coach, Carter. The dedication which took place in the gym got festive when the Carters entered to a standing ovation.



Coach Carter has worked almost 30 years with the Chambers County School System, teaching and coaching.



In 2016, Carter claimed his 1st 2A State Championship after 49 years of coaching .



Carter stated he plans on retiring after this season.