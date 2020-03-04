Home News Sports Lanett Panthers are AHSAA 1A State Runnerups
Lanett Panthers are AHSAA 1A State Runnerups

Lanett Panthers are AHSAA 1A State Runnerups

photos from championship game.

The Lanett Panthers came up two points short against Pickens County last week for the AHSAA State Championship at BJCC. The Panthers season record was 21-12.

Coach Richard Carter coached his last high school basketball game in hopes of adding his 4th state title. But, the ball didn’t quite fall in his favor.

Carter, who has coached high school basketball for almost 50 years, stated the championship game was his last game. He was retiring and hoping to go down to Florida and fish with his brother.

Carter finished out his career with a 715-239 record along with three state titles in the last five seasons, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The teams battled hard for the State Title Championship as Pickens County finished it off with a 57-55 win to claim AHSAA Class 1A Boys state basketball championship.

