Lanett Police Chief suspended

Lanett Police Chief

Angela Spates was placed

on paid administrative

leave last week until fur-

ther notice according to a

statement from the city of

Lanett. The circumstances

surrounding the leave

are not being released at

this time, but officials in

Lanett city government

confirm the leave is not

the result of any criminal

investigation.

Chief Angela Spates

became Lanett’s first fe

–

male police chief in 2012.

Having served more than

25-years in law enforce-

ment, many of those in

Lanett where she joined

the force in 1998. Spates

quickly moved up in the

ranks from her start as

a patrol officer in 1998.

Shortly after she moved

into criminal investiga-

tions where she spent

more than twelve years.

Spates also has worked

for the Chambers County

Sheriff’s Office and The

United States Customs

Agency. She moved into

the position of Chief of

Police in Lanett in 2012

to replace Ronnie Dollar

who retired after just one

year on the job.

According to informa-

tion from Lanett Mayor

Kyle McCoy the admin-

istrative leave of Chief

Spates is the result of

“being a matter concern-

ing personnel.” City lead-

ers have announced that

Spates will also remain

on administrative leave

pending further action by

the Lanett City Council.

The Lanett City Council

is scheduled to hold its

next regular meeting on

May 7th, 2018. There is

no official word if the

circumstances of Chief

Spates will be discussed at

that meeting.

During the period of

the leave Major Johnny

Wood of the Lanett Police

Department will step up to

assume the role of acting

police chief until further

notice. Mayor McCoy and

members of the Lanett

City Government have

remained quiet on the cir-

cumstances that surround

the administrative leave

period.