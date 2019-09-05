Lanett police officer charged for inappropriate behavior with minor

Approximately two

weeks ago on August 16th

Detectives of the Valley

Police Department started

an investigation concerning

a 14 year old female

having an inappropriate

relationship with a 24

year old male after questionable

texts were found

on the juveniles phone by

Juvenile Services workers.

Detectives learned

that the two had met over

social media.

On August 28th the

suspect in this case, Glenn

Edward Caldwell (24 of

Auburn) met with Detectives

at the Valley Police

Department and was

interviewed. Caldwell admitted

to the allegations

and was subsequently

arrested. He is being

charged with Transmitting

Obscene Material to

a Child (Class B Felony),

Electronic Solicitation of

a Child (Class B Felony),

and Traveling to Meet a

Child for an Unlawful Sex

Act (Class A Felony).

At the time of this

incident Caldwell was employed

by the City of Lanett

as a Patrolman. Chief

Wood was notified of the

allegations on August 16th

and he immediately placed

Caldwell on administrative

leave. On August 19th

Caldwell’s employment

with the City of Lanett

was terminated. Caldwell

had been employed since

March 28th of 2018.

Caldwell was processed

and then transported to the

Chambers County Detention

Facility pending a

bond hearing