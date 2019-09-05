Home News Lanett police officer charged for inappropriate behavior with minor
Lanett police officer charged for inappropriate behavior with minor

Lanett police officer charged for inappropriate behavior with minor

Approximately two
weeks ago on August 16th
Detectives of the Valley
Police Department started
an investigation concerning
a 14 year old female
having an inappropriate
relationship with a 24
year old male after questionable
texts were found
on the juveniles phone by
Juvenile Services workers.
Detectives learned
that the two had met over
social media.
On August 28th the
suspect in this case, Glenn
Edward Caldwell (24 of
Auburn) met with Detectives
at the Valley Police
Department and was
interviewed. Caldwell admitted
to the allegations
and was subsequently
arrested. He is being
charged with Transmitting
Obscene Material to
a Child (Class B Felony),

Electronic Solicitation of
a Child (Class B Felony),
and Traveling to Meet a
Child for an Unlawful Sex
Act (Class A Felony).
At the time of this
incident Caldwell was employed
by the City of Lanett
as a Patrolman. Chief
Wood was notified of the
allegations on August 16th

and he immediately placed
Caldwell on administrative
leave. On August 19th
Caldwell’s employment
with the City of Lanett
was terminated. Caldwell
had been employed since
March 28th of 2018.
Caldwell was processed
and then transported to the
Chambers County Detention
Facility pending a
bond hearing

The LaFayette Sun
