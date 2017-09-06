Lanett resident chosen for Survivor

Lanett resident Patrick Bolton has been chosen as a contestant on this year’s Survivor 35, the television reality show that has been a CBS staple for nearly 20 years. Below Patrick offers answers to several questions:

Age: 24

Hometown: Lanett, Ala.

Current Residence: Auburn, Ala.

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Hobbies: Traveling to new places, snow and water skiing, and fishing.

Pet peeves: Don’t leave dishes in the sink. Pay me my money when it is due.

Three words to describe you: Persistent, playful, and thankful.

What’s your personal claim to fame?

Sustaining our business, Bolt Movers, and my sanity even through its tough times. Starting and running a new business puts you through stressful situations, but my family and friends have always kept me going strong.

Who or what is your inspiration in life?

My hero is my dad. He has been there for me and has supported me through everything! He has never let me down. I value the consistency, candor, love, and honesty that he shows to me and others. He has always set a good example for me and he leads by his actions. I would not have gotten where I am today without him! I give him a lot of credit for who I am today! I am thankful God has blessed me with a wonderful father and a great family.

If you could have three things on the island, what would they be and why?

Teriyaki Sauce. Everything tastes better with teriyaki sauce. Next would be Takis (hot chili and lime flavor) because they are amazing and finally a pen and pad to document each play that made me Sole Survivor.

Which Survivor contestant are you most like?

Joe from Season 30. He was a nice guy and knew how to use his social skills to make friends in the game. When he was backed against a wall, he fought as hard as he could to win every individual immunity and save himself. He wasn›t a quitter and neither am I!

What’s your reason for being on Survivor?

My primary motivation is to win a million dollars! I’m a businessman and this is a business trip!

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor?

I believe that I can withstand the challenges in every facet. I can solve puzzles, work well with my team, strategize, and in most cases beat out my competitors with my endurance. I can take on the outdoor elements, I can fish, I can build a shelter, and probably build a good fire.