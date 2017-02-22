Langley elected Cattlemen’s VP

Christopher Langley, Sr. of Lafayette in Chambers County was elected vice president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association on February 16 at the 74th Annual Cattlemen’s Convention and Trade Show in Montgomery. Richard Meadows of Columbia was elected president, Jack Batts of Athens will become president-elect and LD Fitzpatrick of Hope Hull will continue as treasurer.

A graduate of Lyman Ward Military Academy and a fifth-generation farmer, Chris has proudly has been in the cattle and timber business for 35 years on the same family land. His wife, Elizabeth, also grew up on a large cattle farm and is actively involved in the operation. Langley Farms has commercial Angus and SimAngus cattle. Chris is co-founder of Piedmont Cattle Marketing Association where he has sold calves for over 20 years.

As an active member of the county and state association, Chris has served as president of the Chambers County Cattlemen’s Association, taking the county “Over the Top” in membership. He has also served as regional vice president for the last three years. He has been active in the Alabama Angus Association, Alabama Forestry Association, Alabama Farmers Federation and is an alumni of the AU Leaders Program Class VI. He is a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where he serves as Deacon, Youth Council leader and is on the finance committee. Chris serves as a Gideon in the Chambers County Gideon Camp.

The Langley’s have four children, Christopher (22), Charlie (20), Chandler (18) and Chelsea (16) who are all active on the farm. Chris is proud to have sons, Christopher and Chandler, back to work on the farm after completing their college degrees. All four children grew up showing cattle through the Alabama Junior Cattlemen’s Association (AJCA), winning their share of blue ribbons at the Junior Beef Expo and AJCA Round-Up.