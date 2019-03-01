Langley elected state cattlemens’ president

Chris Langley of Camp
Hill, Ala. was elected to
serve as the 75th president
of the Alabama Cattlemen’s
Association at the 76th an-
nual ACA Convention and
Trade Show in Birmingham
on February 16.
When looking up “family
farm” in the dictionary, one
might find a photo of Lang
–
ley Farms in the description
as Chris and his wife of
25 years, Elizabeth, have
poured into their community
and the next generation.
Together, the family of
six- including four children,
Christopher (24), Charlie
(22), Chandler (20) and
Chelsea (18)- operate a com-
mercial cow-calf operation
and a small herd of regis-
tered Angus and SimAngus
cattle. The operation spans
over 2,600 acres and runs
over 420 head of cattle.
Chris is also a co-founder of
the Piedmont District Cattle
Marketing Association,
which has been operating
now for 25 years.
“Agriculture has provided
a stable environment that
has encouraged our fam-
ily to respect the land, to
understand the meaning of
hard work and provide each
of our children with interests
that will one day lead to the
fulfillment of their career
goals,” he explained. “I love
being a cattleman because I
love being around people in
the cattle business and learn-
ing so that I can grow in it
and help others.”
A diversified farmer, the
Chambers County native
also owns and operates Chris
Langley Timber & Manage-
ment, Inc. and has been
self-employed for 39 years
as farmer in the timber, cattle
and hay business. The suc-
cesses of his lifelong career
are reflected in his accolades
that in just the past few years
include 2017 Alabama An-
gus Farm of the Year, 2017 Alabama Farm of Distinc-
tion, 2017 Alabama Logger
of the Year and 2017 Forest
Stewardship Certificate. Ear
–
lier accolades include 1990
ALFA State Forestry Winner,
1994 ALFA State Beef Win-
ner, 1995 Piedmont BCIA
Heifer Sale Top Consignor,
1996 Alabama’s Outstand-
ing Young Farm Family and
1999 Master Cattle Producer.
His awards are a result of
his years of involvement in
local and state associations.
A past president and current
board member of the Cham-
bers County Cattlemen’s
Association, Chris went on
to serve a three-year term as
a regional vice president for
the association, followed by
his election into state officer
–
ship where he served as vice
president and president-elect.
He is also involved in the
National Cattlemen’s Beef
Association (NCBA), the
Soil & Water Conservation,
the Alabama Farmers Fed-
eration and the Coosa Valley
Resource Conservation &
Development Council. Chris
also served several years as
a regional director for the
Alabama Forestry Associa-
tion and currently sits as the
chairman of the deacons at
Rocksprings Baptist Church.
In his role as president,
Chris looks forward to help-
ing the ACA remain a strong,
well-respected organization
by focusing on a positive
outlook at all times. “There’s
no doubt about it; I love the
cattle business,” he said.
“My goal is to try to get
more young people involved
so we can carry this on for
the future.”
For more information on
how to contact the Lang-
leys, contact Kayla Greer
at kgreer@bamabeef.org or
(334) 265-1867.
