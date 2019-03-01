Langley elected state cattlemens’ president

Chris Langley of Camp

Hill, Ala. was elected to

serve as the 75th president

of the Alabama Cattlemen’s

Association at the 76th an-

nual ACA Convention and

Trade Show in Birmingham

on February 16.

When looking up “family

farm” in the dictionary, one

might find a photo of Lang

–

ley Farms in the description

as Chris and his wife of

25 years, Elizabeth, have

poured into their community

and the next generation.

Together, the family of

six- including four children,

Christopher (24), Charlie

(22), Chandler (20) and

Chelsea (18)- operate a com-

mercial cow-calf operation

and a small herd of regis-

tered Angus and SimAngus

cattle. The operation spans

over 2,600 acres and runs

over 420 head of cattle.

Chris is also a co-founder of

the Piedmont District Cattle

Marketing Association,

which has been operating

now for 25 years.

“Agriculture has provided

a stable environment that

has encouraged our fam-

ily to respect the land, to

understand the meaning of

hard work and provide each

of our children with interests

that will one day lead to the

fulfillment of their career

goals,” he explained. “I love

being a cattleman because I

love being around people in

the cattle business and learn-

ing so that I can grow in it

and help others.”

A diversified farmer, the

Chambers County native

also owns and operates Chris

Langley Timber & Manage-

ment, Inc. and has been

self-employed for 39 years

as farmer in the timber, cattle

and hay business. The suc-

cesses of his lifelong career

are reflected in his accolades

that in just the past few years

include 2017 Alabama An-

gus Farm of the Year, 2017 Alabama Farm of Distinc-

tion, 2017 Alabama Logger

of the Year and 2017 Forest

Stewardship Certificate. Ear

–

lier accolades include 1990

ALFA State Forestry Winner,

1994 ALFA State Beef Win-

ner, 1995 Piedmont BCIA

Heifer Sale Top Consignor,

1996 Alabama’s Outstand-

ing Young Farm Family and

1999 Master Cattle Producer.

His awards are a result of

his years of involvement in

local and state associations.

A past president and current

board member of the Cham-

bers County Cattlemen’s

Association, Chris went on

to serve a three-year term as

a regional vice president for

the association, followed by

his election into state officer

–

ship where he served as vice

president and president-elect.

He is also involved in the

National Cattlemen’s Beef

Association (NCBA), the

Soil & Water Conservation,

the Alabama Farmers Fed-

eration and the Coosa Valley

Resource Conservation &

Development Council. Chris

also served several years as

a regional director for the

Alabama Forestry Associa-

tion and currently sits as the

chairman of the deacons at

Rocksprings Baptist Church.

In his role as president,

Chris looks forward to help-

ing the ACA remain a strong,

well-respected organization

by focusing on a positive

outlook at all times. “There’s

no doubt about it; I love the

cattle business,” he said.

“My goal is to try to get

more young people involved

so we can carry this on for

the future.”

For more information on

how to contact the Lang-

leys, contact Kayla Greer

at kgreer@bamabeef.org or

(334) 265-1867.

