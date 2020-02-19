Langley Named to Livestock Hall of Fame

Langley was inducted into the Alabama Livestock Hall of Fame Saturday, Feb. 15. Pictured L-R are Chandler Langley, son; Elizabeth Langley, wife; Langley; Dr. Billy Powell, Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Emeritus ; Chelsea Langley, daughter; and Christopher Langley, son. Not pictured is Langley’s middle son, Charlie, who is away at college in Arkansas.

Langley

Chris Langley, Camp Hill, was inducted into the Alabama Livestock Hall of Fame at the 77th annual Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Convention and Trade Show Awards Banquet Saturday, February 15.



When looking up “family farm” in the dictionary, one might find a photo of Langley Farms in the description as Chris and his wife of 26 years, Elizabeth, have poured into their community and the next generation. Together, the family of six- including four children, Christopher (25), Charlie (23), Chandler (21) and Chelsea (19)- operate a commercial cow-calf operation and a small herd of registered Angus and SimAngus cattle. The operation spans over 2,600 acres and runs over 420 head of cattle. Chris is also a co-founder of the Piedmont District Cattle Marketing Association, which has been operating now for 26 years.



A diversified farmer, the Chambers County native also owns and operates Chris Langley Timber & Management, Inc. and has been self-employed for 40 years as farmer in the timber, cattle and hay business. The successes of his lifelong career are reflected in his accolades that in just the past few years include 2017 Alabama Angus Farm of the Year, 2017 Alabama Farm of Distinction, 2017 Alabama Logger of the Year and 2017 Forest Stewardship Certificate. Earlier accolades include 1990 ALFA State Forestry Winner, 1994 ALFA State Beef Winner, 1995 Piedmont BCIA Heifer Sale Top Consignor, 1996 Alabama’s Outstanding Young Farm Family and 1999 Master Cattle Producer. In addition to his induction in the Alabama Livestock Hall of Fame, Chris was also named the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association “Personality of the Year,” an award sponsored by Fuller Supply.



His awards are a result of his years of involvement in local and state associations. Chris served as a regional vice president, vice president, president-elect and, most recently, president for the state association. Langley also served as president and is a current board member of the Chambers County Cattlemen’s Association. He is also involved in the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), the Soil & Water Conservation, the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation & Development Council. Chris also served several years as a regional director for the Alabama Forestry Association and currently sits as the chairman of the deacons at Rocksprings Baptist Church.