Lashley Convicted of Robbing Bank

Russell Alan Lashley Jr.

Last Tuesday a Chambers County Jury found Russell Alan Lashley Jr. of Valley guilty of robbery first degree. In June of 2015 Lashley robbed old Heritage Bank, which is now Renasant Bank



Lashley was apprehended by Valley Officers after witnesses reported seeing a white male wearing a green shirt and sporting a brown bowl cut, as well as a white female with long, dark, stringy hair go through the bank’s drive-thru in a black four-door Lexus.



The teller reported that a driver passed a note to her that announced his intentions to rob the bank. Authorities say the teller complied with the suspects and passed them an undisclosed amount of money.



After being processed at the Valley Police Department Lashley was later transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility in LaFayette.