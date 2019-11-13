Home News Police & Courts Lashley Convicted of Robbing Bank
Police & Courts
0

Lashley Convicted of Robbing Bank

0
0

Lashley Convicted of Robbing Bank

Vetran-speakers
now playing

Lafayette High School Hears From a Captain in Recognition of Veterans Day

11-13-19-Vets-IMG_4808
now playing

CA Offer Thanks to Those Who Served on Veterans Day

Two LaFayette Schools Receive Failing Grades

Jones Elected Chambers Commission Chair

Southern Union Celebrates Homecoming Nov. 16

No Waiting List for Pre-K

IMG_4817
now playing

Sex Trafficking Prompts Chambers Meeting

now playing

Avoid Business Bankruptcy With Money Saving Tips

Community Events

Happenings

Russell Alan Lashley Jr.

Last Tuesday a Chambers County Jury found Russell Alan Lashley Jr. of Valley guilty of robbery first degree. In June of 2015 Lashley robbed old Heritage Bank, which is now Renasant Bank

Lashley was apprehended by Valley Officers after witnesses reported seeing a white male wearing a green shirt and sporting a brown bowl cut, as well as a white female with long, dark, stringy hair go through the bank’s drive-thru in a black four-door Lexus.

The teller reported that a driver passed a note to her that announced his intentions to rob the bank. Authorities say the teller complied with the suspects and passed them an undisclosed amount of money.

After being processed at the Valley Police Department Lashley was later transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility in LaFayette.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

LPD October Police Report

The LaFayette Sun 0

LPD Arrests in Oct.

The LaFayette Sun 0

Valley Man Lights Fire to Grocery Cart, Damages Walmart Interior

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video