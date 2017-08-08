Learn Quickbooks for free

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce in association with Alabama State University are set to host an event next week that will help enrich the business community and knowledge for small business owners in the greater Chambers County area. The event hosted in Valley will feature a Quickbooks 101 workshop.

On next Thursday August 17, 2017 at 10:00 am eastern time a free event is set to be held at Southern Union State Community College’s Valley campus that will give local small business owners a quick tutorial and educational session into accounting operations while using QuickBooks.

The informational session is set to teach a wide variety of topics to include; basic accounting, how to set up your company in QuickBooks, how to set up and work with customers, how to set up vendors, how to set up work with your bank accounts, how to set up and pay employees, and how to pay payroll taxes.

The event which is sponsored by the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Development Center at Alabama State University is free to those who wish to attend. However the two hour workshop does require preregistration. Those interested in attending can pre-register at https://asbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/7868.