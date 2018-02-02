News February 2, 2018 slandon 0 Leavins named Miss Panacea 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Leavins named Miss Panacea February 2, 2018 slandon now playing Council recognizes Manning February 2, 2018 slandon LHS off of failing list February 2, 2018 slandon now playing Plaque honors businesses who donated to Legion February 2, 2018 slandon Million dollar lottery ticket left unclaimed February 2, 2018 slandon now playing Hill, Allen earn spelling ribbons February 2, 2018 slandon now playing Huguley students inducted into NHS February 2, 2018 slandon Students prepare for county spelling bee February 2, 2018 slandon Eastside encourages parents to teach reading to children February 2, 2018 slandon 44 possible flu deaths in state February 2, 2018 slandon Sheriff warns of jury duty scam February 2, 2018 slandon Chambers Academy announces this year’s Miss Panacea, Laney Leavins, a 12th grader and Junior Miss, Lauren Fuller. Related posts: Holland wins Miss Panacea pageant Miss Panacea winners announced Elementary Miss Panacea winners named Miss Panacea 0 00 0 0 previous Huguley students inducted into NHS next Million dollar lottery ticket left unclaimed slandon Related Posts Council recognizes Manning February 2, 2018 slandon 0 LHS off of failing list February 2, 2018 slandon 0 Plaque honors businesses who donated to Legion February 2, 2018 slandon 0