Let’s Back Off The Ugliness

Can’t we all just get

along?

I’ve been a keen watch-

er of political discourse

since I was 10-years-old

and NEVER, I mean

NEVER, have I experi-

enced such a polarized

nation. But beyond the

polarization is the posi-

tions taken by many from

both sides of the aisle that

if you don’t take their side,

you are somehow a traitor.

I see it on social media

all the time. A very con-

servative friend of mine

wrote just yesterday if you

don’t stand with Presi-

dent Trump, you need to

get off of my Facebook

account immediately. I

want nothing to do with

you socialist Democrats.

And then there was the

confrontation I had with a

socialist liberal who said

I’m no friend if I don’t

support the ideals of Ber-

nie Sanders.

Personally I try to

play it down the middle.

I watch a tremendous

amount of Cable TV news

shows- sometime MSNBC

or CNN, and sometimes

Fox News, just to get a fla

–

vor of what both sides are

saying. I believe everyone

has a right to their opinion,

but I also believe we should agree to disagree.

And with that said,

I’m having a hard time

understanding where

friendships disintegrate

over political disagree-

ments. Twenty or thirty

years ago, we might have

had a disagreement over

abortion or immigration,

but then pat each other

on the back and share a

couple of beers.

Today if we disagree,

one side is a racist or

worse yet a traitor, and

the other side is a social-

ist or commie. There’s no

middle ground anymore.

You either love Trump

or you hate him. A lot of

people blame our lack of

civility on Trump himself,

but if anyone paid atten-

tion to the last presidential

election the nastiness was

a product of both Clinton

and Trump. Actually the

nastiness has been build-

ing for several years.

The issues we face in

today’s world are com-

plex. We need our leaders

to share some middle

ground, to compromise,

not polarize, to make

decisions based on facts,

not emotion. Just as im

–

portant they need to agree

to disagree, with those

that might see the issue differently than them. The

enemies are Iran, and to

a lesser extent China and

Russia, not each other.

The same can be said

for us common folk. Is

your position on immi-

gration or abortion really

worth destroying friend-

ships? We must understand

that what Donald Trump

or John Brennan say or

tweet is not treasonous,

but simply said or tweeted

to make their point.

We can argue politics or

issues all day long, but in

the end we are all Ameri-

cans. We all live under the

umbrella of the world’s

greatest nation. We have

fought many wars for the

right to say whatever it is

we want to say, to believe

whatever it is we want to

believe.

So let’s get off our high

horses and realize there

are two sides to every

story. Your way is not nec-

essarily the only right way,

and once in a while you

are going to be wrong. Pay

attention to what those that

have differing opinions

have to say. Just maybe

once in a while they might

be right.