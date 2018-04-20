Home Uncategorized LHS crowns Walton, Briskey
Uncategorized
0

LHS crowns Walton, Briskey

0
0

LHS crowns Walton, Briskey

Absentee ballots available

Graphic design students earn UWA scholarships

Story announces candidacy for probate judge

County Road 263 to close

Dial campaign ads win accolades

$300m aerospace project may come to area

Power outage puts out lights

Crowds clamor on LaFayette’s big day

4-18-18 LaFayette Day Alton 02
now playing

Crowds clamor on LaFayette’s big day

4-18-18 Powerloss City of LaFayette
now playing

Power outage puts out lights

Daijahnna Waltonand
Fitzgerald Briskey
were crowned LHS
2018 Prom Queen and
King on Saturday
night.

Related posts:

  1. Swanson, Billingslley elected Mr. & Miss LHS
  2. Fields, Whitlow elected LHS Prom Queen, King
  3. Caulfield, Harmon named King, Queen
  4. Walton crowned queen
slandon
Related Posts

Story announces candidacy for probate judge

slandon 0

Power outage puts out lights

slandon 0
4-18-18 Humor By Bil TRAIN 50

Humor – Curiosity

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video