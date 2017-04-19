Home News Featured Stories LHS receives ACT college readiness award
LaFayette High School has been recognized by ACT and received the Alabama College and Career Transition Award for outstanding achievement in College and Career Readiness for 2016-2017. The ACT WorkKeys Exam is given to the 12th graders each year to gauge if students will meet the necessary skills needed to survive in the workforce. Seventy-Five percent of LHS Class of 2017 earned a bronze (17), silver (24), or gold (4) certificate when the school participated in the ACT WorkKeys Exam given on February 7. Forty-seven percent of the senior class met the state requirements for career readiness by earning a silver or gold certificate.

