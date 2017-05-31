Home News Featured Stories LHS seniors earn $5 million in scholarships
LHS seniors earn $5 million in scholarships
The LaFayette High School graduating class of 2017 got accepted into over 280 Colleges with Scholarship Totals of $5,132,380. (Photos by Pamela Holloway)

