LHS seniors earn $5 million in scholarships
May 31, 2017

Courtland Holloway was one of the speakers for the graduating class
The Class of 2017 graduation night
Titanya Smith was one of the speakers for the graduating class of 2017

The LaFayette High School graduating class of 2017 got accepted into over 280 Colleges with Scholarship Totals of $5,132,380. (Photos by Pamela Holloway)

Related posts:
LHS's Smith has $1.7 million in scholarships-chooses Norfolk St.
Four awarded $2500 scholarships
Decorated LHS grad comes home to speak to seniors
Leverette announces scholarships