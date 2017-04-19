LHS’s Smith has $1.7 million in scholarships-chooses Norfolk St.

By Alton Mitchell

Graduation at LaFayette High School is right around the corner. Many students have begun the journey of establishing their post graduations plans, despite if that consists of entering the workforce, joining the armed services, or going off to college. The post education plans of one LaFayette High Senior has gained national attention and it is truly something to brag about.

Online magazine campuslately.com highlighted the efforts of LaFayette High School senior Tytianna Smith on April 14th. Tytianna is a brilliant academic scholar at LaFayette High School. She carries an overall GPA. of 4.6 giving her a deep pool of colleges she could have applied to and been accepted to. The 4.6 GPA of Tytianna is only one measure of her true academic excellence. She scored and overall score of 29 on the ACT.

This combination has led to the LaFayette scholar being accepted into 49 colleges that she applied to. Only one college did not accept her and that was Stanford, which campuslately.com states was her first choice. The 49 schools that she has been accepted to have given her a combined amount of $1.7 million in scholarships. In the end Tytianna has decided to attend Norfolk State University to continue her educational career.

She is very active in the LaFayette and Chambers County community as well. Tytianna was a co-founder in “Warriors of Women”. She also served as page to Alabama State Representative Bob Fincher. In March she was recognized at the Chambers County Board of Education’s monthly meeting. The accomplishments of this talented young woman have been shared on more than one instance on LaFayette High School’s Facebook page.