Library celebrates Black History

Library celebrates Black History

In celebration of Black History Month, the library will be showing the film The Queen of Katwe on Friday, February 23 at 1:00 p.m. The Queen of Katwe is a movie based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a Ugandan girl whose life changes forever when she discovers she has an amazing talent for chess. This is not a movie you want to miss. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Elementary aged children and parents/guardians are encouraged to drop by the library on Tuesday, February 20 at 3:30 p.m. for an Ice Cream treat. Children will enjoy making and eating ice cream in a bag, while learning about the creator of the ice cream scoop, Alfred L. Cralle. Mr. Cralle was an African American inventor and businessman. He invented the ice cream scoop after noticing it was very difficult to dish out ice cream without using two hands and possibly two utensils. Join the library staff on February 20 to find out more about Alfred L. Cralle.

February is also National Heart Awareness Month. The library has books about heart health and various health related subjects. Stop by today to browse the selection.

Adult Game Day is on the first and third Wednesday of each month starting at 1:00 p.m. Bring your own game or join in the popular game of Mexican Train. Feel free to bring a snack to enjoy while playing.

The Adult Stitching Group meets the third Monday of each month. Bring your quilting, crocheting, needle point, and other sewing projects. Call the library at 334-864-0012 for more details.

