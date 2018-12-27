Life’s Lessons Summed Up In 200 Words

The following is taken
from an article in the Wall
Street Journal that quotes
Supreme Court Justice
John Roberts in an address
he gave to a 9th grade
commencement class in
the spring of 2017.He
stated that most speakers
would wish their audience
nothing but good in the
future, but that he would
not do so. The reasons he
gave are worth sharing as
we embark upon 2019.
“From time to time
in the years to come, I
hope you will be treated
unfairly, so that you will
come to know the value of
justice.
“I hope that you will
suffer betrayal, because
that will teach you the
importance of loyalty.
“Sorry to say, but I
hope you will be lonely
from time to time so that
you don’t take friends for
granted.
“I wish you bad luck,
again, from time to time so
that you will be conscious
of the role of chance
in life, and understand
that your success is not
completely deserved and
that the failure of others is
not completely deserved
either.
“And when you lose, as
you will from time to time,
I hope every now and then your opponent will gloat
over your failure. It is a
way for you to understand
the importance of sports-
manship.
“I hope you’ll be
ignored so that you know
the importance of listen-
ing to others, and I hope
you will have just enough
pain to learn compassion.
“Whether I wish these
things or not, they’re
going to happen. And
whether you benefit from
them or not will depend
upon your ability to see
the message in your mis-
fortunes.”
Never has the spoken
word been so real. Chief
Justice Roberts manages
to provide life’s most
important lessons in a
200-word summary. As
we take on life’s trials and
tribulations in 2018, we
need to occasionally har-
ken back to Chief Justice
Roberts’ words occasion-
ally. I think it will help us
to be better people.
I can only offer a
hearty thanks to all those
who contributed to the
Christmas Wish Program
again. Each year, thanks
to business and individual
contributions we help
more and more disad-
vantaged families enjoy
the holiday season. The
program handed out more
than $10,000 and a boat-
load of toys, clothing and
other essentials to dozens
of families.
Although experts tell us
our economy is on the up-
swing, the sheer numbers
of letters we receive would
indicate differently. It is
heartbreaking to read the
many personal letters of
tragedy that were received.
As we sit in our cozy
chairs in our big house
with a new car or two in
the garage, I ask you to
remember the people that
aren’t so fortunate.
Yes, we all gave a lot
during the holidays, but
depression and home-
lessness are year-around
problems. We need to give
in June, just like we do in
December.
Our neighbors, sometimes
our friends, need our help.
Let’s not forget them.
And with that note I
would like to wish each
and every one of you read-
ing this a very happy and
prosperous new year.
