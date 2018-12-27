Life’s Lessons Summed Up In 200 Words

The following is taken

from an article in the Wall

Street Journal that quotes

Supreme Court Justice

John Roberts in an address

he gave to a 9th grade

commencement class in

the spring of 2017.He

stated that most speakers

would wish their audience

nothing but good in the

future, but that he would

not do so. The reasons he

gave are worth sharing as

we embark upon 2019.

“From time to time

in the years to come, I

hope you will be treated

unfairly, so that you will

come to know the value of

justice.

“I hope that you will

suffer betrayal, because

that will teach you the

importance of loyalty.

“Sorry to say, but I

hope you will be lonely

from time to time so that

you don’t take friends for

granted.

“I wish you bad luck,

again, from time to time so

that you will be conscious

of the role of chance

in life, and understand

that your success is not

completely deserved and

that the failure of others is

not completely deserved

either.

“And when you lose, as

you will from time to time,

I hope every now and then your opponent will gloat

over your failure. It is a

way for you to understand

the importance of sports-

manship.

“I hope you’ll be

ignored so that you know

the importance of listen-

ing to others, and I hope

you will have just enough

pain to learn compassion.

“Whether I wish these

things or not, they’re

going to happen. And

whether you benefit from

them or not will depend

upon your ability to see

the message in your mis-

fortunes.”

Never has the spoken

word been so real. Chief

Justice Roberts manages

to provide life’s most

important lessons in a

200-word summary. As

we take on life’s trials and

tribulations in 2018, we

need to occasionally har-

ken back to Chief Justice

Roberts’ words occasion-

ally. I think it will help us

to be better people.

I can only offer a

hearty thanks to all those

who contributed to the

Christmas Wish Program

again. Each year, thanks

to business and individual

contributions we help

more and more disad-

vantaged families enjoy

the holiday season. The

program handed out more

than $10,000 and a boat-

load of toys, clothing and

other essentials to dozens

of families.

Although experts tell us

our economy is on the up-

swing, the sheer numbers

of letters we receive would

indicate differently. It is

heartbreaking to read the

many personal letters of

tragedy that were received.

As we sit in our cozy

chairs in our big house

with a new car or two in

the garage, I ask you to

remember the people that

aren’t so fortunate.

Yes, we all gave a lot

during the holidays, but

depression and home-

lessness are year-around

problems. We need to give

in June, just like we do in

December.

Our neighbors, sometimes

our friends, need our help.

Let’s not forget them.

And with that note I

would like to wish each

and every one of you read-

ing this a very happy and

prosperous new year.