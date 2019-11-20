Home News Obituaries Linda Jean Hurst
Funeral services for Linda Jean Hurst, age 75, of Roanoke will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Roanoke First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chris Martin officiating. Quattlebaum Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Hurst passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia.

Survivors include one son, Lon Hurst (Catherine) of Roanoke; two grandchildren, Elijah Hurst and Samuel Hurst; two stepchildren, Wayne (Donna) Hurst of Opelika and Jan (Ken) Combs of Shelby, NC; one sister, Barbara Whaley of Wedowee; two nieces, Vickie (Blair) Parker and Angie (Wayne) Hill; and great nieces and nephews, Katie Hill, Kellum Ann Parker, Andrew Hill, and Nathan (Ashley) Parker.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Hill, Blair Parker, Nathan Parker, Andrew Hill, Bob Steele, and Jerry Cotney, Sr.

A Roanoke native, Mrs. Hurst was born on April 3, 1944, the daughter of James R. Poore and Gladys Davidson. She was a member of Roanoke First United Methodist Church and worked with the Chambers County Department of Human Resources. Mrs. Hurst was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Hurst; brother-in-law, Jackie Whaley; and brother and sister-in-law, James and Peggy Hurst.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Soup Kitchen c/o Roanoke First United Methodist Church, PO Box 40, Roanoke, AL 36274

Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com

