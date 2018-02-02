Home News Literacy Test For Tide Followers
Literacy Test For Tide Followers
Literacy Test For Tide Followers

Literacy Test For Tide Followers

By Bill Frazer

I went out to LaFayette True Value Hardware some time ago to inquire if I could get a few shingles without having to buy a whole bundle. Instead of getting a professional to fell a tree in my back yard, with the help of friend, I took on the task. Because of my stupid decision, the top of the tree fell on my storage shed where my lawn mower and tools are stored.

The response that I got from the management: the roof was over my head. In other words, a War Eagle follower was not qualified to carry out any endeavor that required logic.

In rebuttal, I posed a number of questions to James Walter Allen to check out his intellectual capacity. The following are his answers:

QUESTION HIS ANSWER

Did you hear about the movie Constipation?
It never came out!

What do prisoners use to call each other?
Cell phones!

What kind of button can you not unbutton?
A belly button!

What has four wheels and flies?
A garbage truck!

What is the difference between a guitar and a fish?
You cannot tune a fish!

What do lawyers wear to court?
A law suit!

Why did the picture go to jail?
Because it was framed!

Where do BEES go to the bathroom?
At the BP station!

Why did the computer go to the doctor?
Because it had a virus!

Why did the cross eyed teacher lose her job?
She could not control her pupils!

What do you call the newly hired worker at the bank?
Nutella!
What dog keeps the best time?
A watch dog!

What do you call cheese that is not yours!
Nacho cheese!

What goes up when the rain comes down?
An umbrella!

What kind of driver never gets a ticket?
A screw driver!

I asked Dr. Fred Looney, who is a psychiatrist at AU, to rate my friend’s, the Alabama fan, responses. He graded the answers and told me the results indicated crimson tideitis. I told him who the candidate was and he said that there was something about the crimson tide movement that damages the brain. In James Walter’s case, he should have been driving to a SHRINK’S office rather than driving nails.

I admit my prejudice on the subject, but the test point out the facts. I think it was the Bear who spread the disease that Saban inherited.

