Little Girls and Slime

By Jody Fuller

What are little girls made of? Sugar and spice and everything nice, of course. Perhaps, that is why they like things so sparkly. I’m a guy. I’m as simple as they come, so I don’t really need anything sparkly, other than maybe a fishing lure. Just give me neutral on most things, and I’m good to go.

My stepdaughter Emily once asked me what my favorite color was. She was concerned and stressed that I didn’t have one. I did, however, tell her that crimson was my least favorite. War Eagle!

Last week, we were at the store buying groceries: milk, bread, slime ingredients—you know, just your regular run of the mill type stuff that your average family picks up.

Emily has been on this slime craze as of late. Apparently, it’s a thing. All the kids are doing it. While I think it’s pretty silly, I’m sure if I was a 10-year-old little girl, I’d be in to, too. I was a part of the parachute pants and mullet craze, after all. The ingredients in making the slime include laundry detergent, borax, and Elmer’s Glue.

The grocery store of choice that day had a very limited school supply section and the glue was more limited than that. In fact, there was one type of Elmer’s Glue, so I told her we’d go somewhere else. She looked at me like I had slugs and snails and puppy dog tails coming out of my nose.

“Noooooo. This is perfect,” she said. “It’s sparkly.”

Indeed, it was. It was purple, sparkly Elmer’s Glue. Who knew that even existed? I only knew of the regular white stuff. When I was her age, I’d put it all over my hand and pull it off like dead skin. Yes, that’s kind of gross and disturbing, but I was a little boy. That’s who we are. Blame it on the slugs and snails. What can I say?

We got home and made the slime. She read the recipe, while I pulled out the measuring spoons and other supplies. She mixed it all up and kept working it with her hands. She even said she was kneading it. Hey, as silly as slime is, if it’s a gateway to her learning to make homemade biscuits, then I’m all for it. Maybe her mom needs to get in on this slime craze, too.

She kept working it and asked if I could add a little detergent. I was washing dishes, trying to cook or something; I can’t remember, but I do know that I was busy and my hands were full. Much to my chagrin, I stopped what I was doing and poured her a little more laundry detergent. “Thank you,” she said.

When it was ready, she looked over at me and said, “This is the best slime ever! It’s so sparkly.” I could tell she meant it by the smile that stretched from ear to ear. She even went on a weekend trip with her friend RG and took the sparkly slime with her. I think they made even more.

As silly as it may be to a 45-year-old kid like me, the sparkly, purple, gluey, gooey slime made a 10-year-old little girl’s eyes light up and sparkle, making the entire process worth its weight in golden slime.

She was a happy little girl, and that’s what it’s all about. A few days later, her eyes sparkled again, but this time that smile stretched all the way around her head. We found out that she was having a little sister. My eyes sparkled, too. In fact, they’re still sparkling.

Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com