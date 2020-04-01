Local Essential Businesses Open and Available to Serve Public

Clarence Heard, owner of Da Grub Spot in LaFayette, is one such business owner.

Danny Crosby, of Givorns Foods in Valley, has also been able to maintain business as close to normal as he can.

James Allen, owner of LaFayette True Value, is another essential business owner who has managed to maintain operations despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

By John C. West

As businesses across Alabama temporarily close their doors due to the economic and social effects of Covid-19, several local essential businesses remain open for the public.



Businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores, and hardware stores continue to serve as beacons of stability for the public despite the hardships brought on by the coronavirus.



Some business owners have had to make significant changes to operations in the name of health safety; others have to work around product shortages; some have been able to continue on without much change at all. Each continues to seek to serve the public in the face of difficult circumstances.



Clarence Heard, owner of Da Grub Spot in LaFayette, is one such business owner.



“Da Grub Spot is considered an essential business,” Heard says. “We’re 100% on board with making sure we keep our customers and our employees healthy. That’s the most important thing right now.”



Da Grub Spot, like all restaurants in Alabama, has had to close its dining room to the public. However, unlike many restaurants, Heard still has options for serving his customers. He now operates fully out of his drive thru window.



“So, now we do take out,” Heard says. “You can call our call in line, which is (334)-722-9232. You can call your order in and then by the time you get here, we have your order ready. You could drive right through and then pay and pick up from there. Also, anybody who does not call in their order previously can also pull up to the drive through like normal. You can order in the drive thru. We park people in our parking lot and when their order is ready, we have them pull back to the drive thru to pick it up.”



Given social distance mandates, taking care of orders in this manner remains the best option for employees and customers alike.



“We can also safely practice social distancing because it’s about six feet,” Heard says. “Actually it’s more than six feet between that person in a car and us in our drive thru.”



Of course, for those who can’t drive, Da Grub Spot also has delivery. “We are doing free delivery of orders of $30 and up now. We don’t do deliveries for anything lower than that. But we were charging to do deliveries for $30 and up; now we’re doing it for free.” Heard says they will deliver up to five miles from the restaurant.



Da Grub Spot is currently operating under its normal business hours: 11am to 9pm, Monday through Saturday and 11am to 7pm on Sunday.



Danny Crosby, of Givorns Foods in Valley, has also been able to maintain business as close to normal as he can. But it is not without its challenges.

As with many grocery

Crosby says of the amounts he currently receives from the distribution centers and grocery warehouses. “They’ve got us on allocations on, well, all the essential items everybody’s needing. But most of the essentials like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, the disinfectant, Clorox, we haven’t gotten any deliveries on that going on two weeks now.”



The problem however, goes beyond the warehouses. Heavy buying of products across the country has put manufactures behind.



“The problem is all the way back to the manufacturers,” Crosby says. “The manufacturers just can’t get the product out quick enough for the demand.”



Certain canned food items have been difficult to get in as well.



“Vegetables are getting really tight also,” Crosby says. “We’re not getting any from the Del Monte corporation. We’ve been told they had to shut their plant down for a couple of days. I think they’ve reopened, but, we haven’t received any deliveries on that. The Margaret Holmes line of vegetables, we’re not receiving any of them. Canned meats are another item that’s been in high demand.”



Sandwich meat and hotdogs are also challenging items for Crosby to receive right now. “Package meat is a whole other story,” Crosby says. “From bacon to wieners, ham, turkey for sandwiches, we’re probably getting maybe 40% of what we order. A lot of those manufacturers— Oscar Meyer and Gwaltney— all those have just been overwhelmed and hadn’t been able to keep up with the demand.”



Other items, however, such as fresh meat are still in stock. “Ground beef has been the big issue; it’s in high demand,” Crosby says. “We’ve been able to get usually enough each delivery where we’ve been able to get most people what they want.”



Givorns has continued to operate under its normally scheduled hours, however.



“We have kept our normal hours,” Crosby says. “We’ve tried to keep everything as normal for our customers as possible. “We’re open at 7am Eastern till 10 Eastern at night seven days a week.”



Despite the challenges, Crosby remains positive about the current buying situation. “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen as far as effecting our industry. It’s just overwhelming, you know? We’re doing everything we can to try to get the products in that everybody is needing. We know the community is dependent on us.”



James Allen, owner of LaFayette True Value, is another essential business owner who has managed to maintain operations despite the Covid-19 pandemic. However, do to the nature of his business—he sells hardware, not groceries—he seems to have felt much less of an impact.



Regarding any changes that have had to been made he says they are “Just basically trying to have business as normal and to help folks anyway, we can.”



Allen, does understand, however, that social distancing is an issue customers have concerns with right now.



“If someone doesn’t feel comfortable coming to the store,” Allen says, “We’re more than happy for them to call and us take something out to the car. They can pay over the phone. We’re just trying to accommodate and do whatever people feel comfortable with.”



LaFayette True Value continues to receive its usual trucks. “For the moment we are getting our regular amount of freight,” Allen says. “The biggest thing we have people looking for that we can’t get our hands on is our face masks— the M-95 mask— and goggles, just protective type stuff.”



Beyond that, there are no limitations on the product he is currently receiving and materials are kept fairly well in stock. They are no limitations on how many items a customer can purchase either.



His store also continues to do deliveries for contractors as well. However, considering the current climate, he is willing to make exceptions for regular customers.



“In this situation of course,” Allen says, “if it’s where someone just absolutely can’t get out, if they would call us, we would make an effort to work it out when we had something coming close to their house.”



Given the challenges everyone faces during the COVID-19 crisis, Allen remains thankful for his shoppers.



“We appreciate all our customers and the loyalty of the folks around town. They’re the reason we’re still open. If anybody has had something and they’re just uncomfortable, if they would call, we would see if we couldn’t work out some way to help them out with it.



LaFayette True Value is open 7am to 5pm Monday through Friday and 7am to 12pm on Saturdays.