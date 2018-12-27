Local flu epidemic has EAMC restricting hospital visitors

With influenza and

influenza-like illnesses on

the rise throughout much

of the state—including

locally —East Alabama

Medical Center officials

have made the decision to

put visitor restrictions in

place at both EAMC and

EAMC-Lanier. Effective

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018,

visitors to either hospital

are asked to follow these

guidelines:

Anyone displaying

flu-like symptoms should

not visit anywhere in the

hospital. However, most

patients can be reached by

phone—just dial 334-528

and the patient’s room

number (example: 334-

528-0000).

Visitation in the In-

tensive Care Unit (ICU),

Pediatrics and Childbirth

Unit (including Labor &

Delivery and the Mother/

Baby dept.) is restricted to

healthy immediate family

members who are age 12

and older.

Visitation in the Emer-

gency Department (ED)

is also limited—only 1

healthy family members

(age 12 and up) per patient

and the length of visits

may be limited.

According to the

Alabama Department of

Public Health (see link in

email), most of Alabama is

now experiencing a signif-

icant increase in influenza

activity. This comes just

one week after Alabama

was listed as having

“low” influenza activity according to the Centers

for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC).

Since Sunday (Dec.

16), a total of 61 con-

firmed cases of the flu

have been seen in the

EAMC and EAMC-Lanier

Emergency Departments.

Brooke Bailey, Infection

Prevention director at

EAMC, says hospitals put-

ting visitor restrictions in

place as a result of the flu

is not unusual. “We had

to put them in place last

winter and I know many

other hospitals did as well.

Our goal in doing so is to

slow the spread of the flu

and protect our patients

who are vulnerable.”

Bailey says following

the tips listed below will

further help everyone in

preventing the spread of

the flu, especially during

the holidays when families

and friends are gathered

together.

Tips for preventing and/

or controlling the spread

on influenza:

Wash your hands thor-

oughly (and often) with

soap and warm water.

Cough or sneeze into

your sleeve if a tissue is

not available.

Use hand sanitizer to

clean your hands in public

places.

Use sanitizer wipes to

clean surfaces (such as

grocery cart handles) in

public places.

If you have the flu or

flu-like symptoms, isolate

yourself at home; do not

go to work or school.