Local government could lose funding if Bill 130 passes

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The Alabama State Legislature is in session and one bill on the agenda is being closely watched by local elected officials and those around the state as the bill could have a significant impact on funds being driven into the local budgets on both county and city levels if it passes.

Senate Bill 130 would change the structure of a program presently in place known as the Simplified Sellers Use Tax. The program now in place allows online retailers that do not have a brick and mortar presence in the state to pay a lower state sales tax rate of 8 percent instead of 10 percent. Senate Bill 130 can significantly change that resulting in a loss of funds to local governments.

If the bill is passed it would allow online retailers that have a physical store location in Alabama to opt into the program as well. This means retailers like Amazon.com which recently purchased Whole Foods would have a physical presence in Alabama. Whole Foods has 5 locations in the state. Amazon could then opt-in and pay the 8 percent tax instead of 10 percent tax.

The move could result in the loss of numerous funds to local governments. Chambers County Commissioner Sam Bradford estimated the loss to local governments at Monday evening’s County Commission meeting. According to Bradford the bill could cause the county government to lose more than 191,153.00 annually.

City governments would not be immune from the impacts either. The city of LaFayette could lose as much as $14,000 per year. Lanett would more than double that loss by losing an estimated $30,000 per year according to Bradford and Valley would triple LaFayettes loss, losing as much as $45,000 per year due to the bill.

The SSUT allows businesses that do not have a physical location in Alabama to pay the lower tax and those funds are spread to all cities across the state based on population. Some cities in Alabama have complained that this practice pulls money from their local budgets because the normal tax rate they would collect is distributed throughout the state instead of in the local budget such as Whole Foods, which has a location in the city of Hoover. Shoppers at that store pay sales tax in store 3 percent of that tax goes to the city of Hoover, but when the SSUT is used its an amount far less that Hoover receives. The bill is still on the floor of the Legislature and has yet to be voted on.