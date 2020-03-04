Local Officials Claim to be Well-Prepared if Coronavirus Reaches Area

By Jody Stewart

Many in East Alabama have been concerned with the coronavirus outbreak, which has been dominating the news lately. Last count showed the new disease had taken the life of six individuals while hundreds are under quarantine after possible exposure.



Still the virus seemed far off with most of the cases being in Washington State, but that all changed Monday night after it was reported there were two confirmed cases of the virus in the Atlanta Metro area. There are now over 100 cases of coronavirus in 15 states, Georgia being the most recent to join the battle against the virus.



So now that the coronavirus has moved closer to Chambers County what are our own local officials doing to prepare for the possibility of an outbreak in our area. The nation’s top virus experts are saying that the COVID-19 disease, which can be transmitted by people who don’t even show symptoms, could spread to 70% of the world’s population.



East Alabama Medical Center and the Alabama Department of Public Health say their main goal is to educate the community to be cautious. “We don’t want people to be panicked,” Rita Smith, the director of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency said. “We want them to be prepared. And just take care of yourself as if there was a flu outbreak. Cover your cough, wash the heck out of your hands, social distancing with people who are coughing,” Smith said. “There’s not any need to go out and secure any n-95 masks or other masks for your family unless you’re sick.”



Auburn University is temporarily suspending travel to a few countries. In a statement, they said, “Auburn is temporarily suspending all university travel to Italy and Iran, adding to the list that already includes South Korea and China, due to the coronavirus. This includes official travel for students, faculty and staff. University health officials encourage those who have returned from those countries within the last four weeks or have been exposed to someone who is ill and who has traveled there in the last month, to call the AU Medical Clinic at 334-844-6125.”



Closer to home we asked Kelli Hodge Chamber County School Superintendent what precautions the schools were implementing in case of an outbreak in the school system, “Currently, we are using guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health (it was distributed on February 25). Much of this is the same type of prep as is done for regular flu season. We are waiting on additional guidance from the state or ADPH before making any specific plans. We have put this at the forefront of student safety in that we have already discussed upcoming student trips which would require flights or visits to major cities. We have put a halt on these for now so as not to put our kids at risk.” Stated Kelli Hodge.



East Alabama Medical Center would play the biggest role in the community if the coronavirus does spreads to East Alabama. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said, “Hospital officials at EAMC have been working the past couple of months, they are well-prepared. They’ve got a protocol established. I feel a great deal of confidence in what the EAMC is doing. And I feel good about our role and taking the lead from the hospital.”