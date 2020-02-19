Local Trucking Company Chosen to Lead Alzheimer’s Marketing Campaign

By Jody Stewart

JC Colley a local trucking company has partnered up with adcouncil.org to help bring awareness to Alzheimer’s. Jeremy Colley said, “We were recently approached by a marketing agency to help bring awareness to Alzheimer’s by the Ad Council. We thought hey this is a good cause so let’s go for it.”



After much research, the Ad Council chose a Colley trucking route and in one month, the trailer is expected to have over one million impressions.



According to the Ad Council more than 5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s but less than half are ever diagnosed.



Close family members, who know their loved ones best, are typically the first to notice memory issues or cognitive problems, but they are often hesitant to say something even when they know something is wrong. While acknowledging why your loved one may be acting differently is hard, it can be critical, as early detection of Alzheimer’s can make a difference in managing the disease.



Most people are unaware of the substantial benefits of early diagnosis and avoid taking the first step to getting help: having the tough conversation with their loved one when they notice changes in their attitude or behavior. By telling real, relatable stories of families who have benefited from early detection of Alzheimer’s, the campaign empowers people to have these critical conversations with loved ones when they notice something is different.



Jeremy Colley said, “The trailer has not even hit the road yet and is having such an impact on social media. We have numerous shares and numerous likes.”



Colley stated that the trailer is loaded and will be traveling to Nashville this Wednesday and then will turn back and head to South Florida. This month alone the trailer is expected to travel to South Florida, Virginia, Louisiana, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, and Delaware.



Jeremy Colley also stated that they would be bringing attention to other meaningful causes in the future too. “What a cool way for us to spread some positive outreach with people all over the United States!”