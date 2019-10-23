Local Writer Publishes Book

By Kimberly Carter

Mascot Books announces the release of Searching for Santa in Chambers County written by Kimberly Carter and illustrated by Ingrid Lefebvre.



Crisp air, twinkling lights, and the sweet scent of evergreen is in the air, and there are plenty of special memories to be made. Two-year-old Adalyn can’t find Santa Claus! To find him in time to deliver presents, Adalyn searches some of Chambers County’s most iconic holiday celebrations, from the City Christmas Festival in LaFayette, to the parade in the Greater Valley Area, to the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Lanett. Discover the best and brightest Chambers County has to offer this and every holiday season!



Searching for Santa in Chambers County is an adorable holiday story that shows the importance of preserving tradition and history, and spending quality time with family. The book follows two-year-old Adalyn as she searches for Santa with her family. With each new stop, she learns about Chambers County’s unique holiday traditions and landmarks.



Author Kimberly Carter was born and raised in Chamber County, Alabama, and wrote this story to preserve the local Christmas traditions that she experienced with her family as a child. She is currently employed at the Chambers County Development Authority, where she has made impactful strides to better the local economy and rebuild her beloved community. When she is not working, Kimberly is active in many community service organizations, including the Chambers County Women’s Program, Log A Load for Kids, EDAA Young Professionals Steering Committee, and her church, Shawmut Nazarene.



To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information regarding Searching for Santa in Chambers County, please contact Kimberly Carter at kcarter.cws@gmail.com.