Local youth win at Beef Expo March 17
Class 4 Senior Showmanship winners at the 2017 Alabama Junior Beef
Expo are pictured with Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. From left are Parnell; Hannah Maddox of Collinsville in DeKalb County,
first place; Sarah Parker of Lanett in Chambers County, second; Ashlyn Ruf
of Athens in Limestone County, third; Sydni Benefield of Cullman in Cullman
County, fourth; and Dalton Andress of Cottonwood in Houston County, fifth.
The Junior Beef Expo was held March 17 in Montgomery as part of the
Southeastern Livestock Expo. The Showmanship Contest is sponsored by the
Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation.
Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the 2017 Alabama Junior Beef
Expo was Chelsea Langley of Camp Hill in Chambers County. She is pictured
