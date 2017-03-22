Local youth win at Beef Expo March 17

Class 4 Senior Showmanship winners at the 2017 Alabama Junior Beef

Expo are pictured with Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. From left are Parnell; Hannah Maddox of Collinsville in DeKalb County,

first place; Sarah Parker of Lanett in Chambers County, second; Ashlyn Ruf

of Athens in Limestone County, third; Sydni Benefield of Cullman in Cullman

County, fourth; and Dalton Andress of Cottonwood in Houston County, fifth.

The Junior Beef Expo was held March 17 in Montgomery as part of the

Southeastern Livestock Expo. The Showmanship Contest is sponsored by the

Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation.

Reserve Champion Senior Showman at the 2017 Alabama Junior Beef

Expo was Chelsea Langley of Camp Hill in Chambers County. She is pictured

with Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. The Junior Beef

Expo was held March 17 in Montgomery as part of the Southeastern Livestock

Expo. The Showmanship Contest is sponsored by the Alabama Farmers

Agriculture Foundation.