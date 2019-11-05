Locals Command Stage with “Charlie Brown” Production

“Your A Good Man Charlie Brown” a musical was a smash hit at New Horizon Theater this past weekend. The play was based off of the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles Schultz.



Several local actors and actresses including Donna Stewart who played Woodstock, Jenna Fuller who played Sally Brown, Lauren Fuller who played the little red headed girl and Chase Golden who played Charlie Brown were probably too young to have ever seen the show on TV or read the comic strip, but they made the Peanut characters came to life on the stage.



Mrs. Lindsey a season ticket holder stated, “The small town theater seems to be continuously growing in talent. Each and every performance seems to top the one before. I leave every time excited about the next performance.”



New Horizon theater is abundant with talent which includes; Anne Duraski a new director this year who was previously directing an opera work shop in a college setting, James Aslobrook the Technical Director, and Lynsay Oleson the Choreographer, and of course it’s long list of actor’s and actresses.



Bill Nixon a long time fixture at the theater said “This is a play we have been wanting to do for a long time.”



Now the theater will move into the production of its Christmas play called “Closed for the Holidays.” A sure to make you laugh comedy.



After a blizzard shuts down the roads on Christmas Eve eve, a motley crew of travelers find themselves stranded at the local community center. From the lovelorn drama teacher with a bus full of students, to the quarrelsome couple on the way to their wedding, to the overeager Sheriff ready for some real criminal action, everyone has their own troubles to untangle. But to have a happy holiday, they’re going to need a miracle–or seven, to be exact. Closed for the Holidays is a spirited and heartwarming comedy with a healthy dash of Christmas magic. December 12 – 14, 2019.