Log A Load earns funds for children

The annual Log A Load for Kids campaign has always seen great success here in Chambers County and that is expected to be the case hopefully once again this year.

Log A Load for Kids is a statewide campaign sponsored by the Alabama Loggers Council and the Alabama Forestry Association. It unites loggers, landowners, foresters, and wood product manufactures in a common effort to benefit all Alabama’s critically ill, injured and abused children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

Log A Load first partnered with The Children’s Hospital of Alabama in 1992 with a donation of more than $45,000.00. In 1995, they adopted the Children’s Hospital of Alabama CHIPS Clinic with a donation of over $265,000. Since that time, the campaign has raised more than $6 million dollars for Children’s of Alabama and The CHIPS Center.

Last years, 2016, one day event donated a grand amount of $45,000.00 from the Piedmont District. It’s a statewide effort and Alabama is divided into districts and each district is responsible for fundraising in its area. This year in Chambers County the Piedmont District, the Log A Load fundraiser will be a Sporting Clay Shoot, a Turkey Shoot, and live auction, scheduled for April 22 at The Oaks in Lafayette.

The day will feature shooting rounds, breakfast and lunch, a chance to win a Remington Model 1100 12.gauge 200th Anniversary limited edition gun, guess the weight of a load of wood, fun for the kids, guessing the amount of M&M’s in a jar, and a live auction of donated items from the area.

This day of family filled fun will kick off at 7:30 with registration and the Sporting Clay Shoot begins at 8:30. For more information on this Log a Load event please contact Mandy Cain at 334-234-1118, 334-864-7701 or woodchoptimber@gmail.com. All proceeds will 100% benefit Children’s Hospital of Alabama.