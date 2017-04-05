Home News Log A Load earns funds for children
News
0

Log A Load earns funds for children

0
0

Log A Load earns funds for children

mug roosevelt finley copy
now playing

Former Camp Hill police chief charged

mary rice copy
now playing

Rice will not be subject to the death penalty

Wife dies when plane crashes near Dadeville

DSC_0378 (1024×683) (800×534) copy
now playing

Whitlow makes official visit to Auburn

Clay and Turkey shoot is Chambers fundraiser

Spring Break stifles sports activity

fire copy
now playing

Monday storms leave their mark

A1 LaF Day Front
now playing

LaFayette Day celebrates 20 years this Saturday

Prosecutors delay death penalty decision

Community Briefs 5-4-17

The annual Log A Load for Kids campaign has always seen great success here in Chambers County and that is expected to be the case hopefully once again this year.

Log A Load for Kids is a statewide campaign sponsored by the Alabama Loggers Council and the Alabama Forestry Association. It unites loggers, landowners, foresters, and wood product manufactures in a common effort to benefit all Alabama’s critically ill, injured and abused children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

Log A Load first partnered with The Children’s Hospital of Alabama in 1992 with a donation of more than $45,000.00. In 1995, they adopted the Children’s Hospital of Alabama CHIPS Clinic with a donation of over $265,000. Since that time, the campaign has raised more than $6 million dollars for Children’s of Alabama and The CHIPS Center.

Last years, 2016, one day event donated a grand amount of $45,000.00 from the Piedmont District. It’s a statewide effort and Alabama is divided into districts and each district is responsible for fundraising in its area. This year in Chambers County the Piedmont District, the Log A Load fundraiser will be a Sporting Clay Shoot, a Turkey Shoot, and live auction, scheduled for April 22 at The Oaks in Lafayette.

The day will feature shooting rounds, breakfast and lunch, a chance to win a Remington Model 1100 12.gauge 200th Anniversary limited edition gun, guess the weight of a load of wood, fun for the kids, guessing the amount of M&M’s in a jar, and a live auction of donated items from the area.

This day of family filled fun will kick off at 7:30 with registration and the Sporting Clay Shoot begins at 8:30. For more information on this Log a Load event please contact Mandy Cain at 334-234-1118, 334-864-7701 or woodchoptimber@gmail.com. All proceeds will 100% benefit Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

Related posts:

  1. Log-A-Load fundraising event for kids is April 5
  2. Community Briefs 3-8-17
  3. $1500 raised for hospital.
  4. Community Briefs 3-2-16
slandon
Related Posts
mug roosevelt finley copy

Former Camp Hill police chief charged

slandon 0
mary rice copy

Rice will not be subject to the death penalty

slandon 0

Wife dies when plane crashes near Dadeville

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video