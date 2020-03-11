Longtime Penton grocer Larry Edge passes

4 generations of edges Bill, Larry, Chase and little Beau

By Jody Stewart

The LaFayette and Penton Community mourned the loss of a well know businessman Mr. Larry Edge last week. Not only was Mr. Edge known as a successful businessman but many considered Mr. Edge a true friend and a generous benefactor within the Penton community. Larry Edge was a devoted father and a loving husband.



Larry Edge would have been 87 on April 5th of this year and his long life touched many. His family owned “Edges Grocery” which helped set a culture of family with in his community.



Larry Edge was born and raised in Penton, Al. Larry Edge grew up playing basketball in Milltown where he distinguished himself with his underhand shot. Early on around the age of 16 Larry began helping his father at the family store “Edges Grocery.”



However, when the draft came around Larry was called to duty and served in the Army where he was trained as a cook. Many may have later wondered if he served the US troops a good old bologna sandwich.



Upon returning home Larry still had the heart to serve people in the community and did so by working alongside his brother selling baked goods made by his mother. But Larry soon grew to be a successful businessman and the sole-owner of the well known Edges Grocery.



Many generations of customers crossed the threshold of the old grocery store in Penton, but after nearly 90 years in business some things never seemed to change. Many felt like visiting the grocery store was like visiting an old family member. The store always kept its old time appearance and appeal.



In the 1920’s the land around Penton was mostly large cotton farms and farms raising livestock. The store stocked supplies for both man and beast. Groceries back then included flour, meal and coffee. The flour and meal came from a local grist mill. Home goods such as boots, clothing for the family, buttons and thread were also some of the well sought after goods kept in the store.



Larry Edge was quoted as saying “I remember the days when customers would come to the store in wagons, the whole family at a time. They would load up various items, put it all in the wagon and head back on home.”



As the times changed Larry Edge kept more up to date items in the store, which kept each generation coming back. However, the look and feel walking into Edges was like walking back in time and of course those bologna sandwiches were always available.



Along with his grocery store Larry also started two racetracks in Penton. The racetracks drew crowds and drivers from miles around. The infield of the tracks became a place for drivers and their families to get to know one another and form lifelong bonds.



But it will always be the little grocery store that Larry Edge ran for so many years that he will be remembered for. Edges Grocery was a place in Chambers County that you visited with your grandparents and listened to the local talk. The little store was a place you grew up in. It was a place that later in life you took your own kids and introduced them to Mr. Larry. Mr. Larry Edge loved his community and always opened his doors for local people to just come and talk and play dominoes.