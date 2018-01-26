Home News Obituaries Louise Fuller Chappell
Obituaries
0

Louise Fuller Chappell

0
0

Louise Fuller Chappell

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Don’t Tell Me I’m Getting Old

Icy Roads and Curled Toes

New Steve Flowers (columnist)
now playing

Inside the Statehouse

Have inmates clean up the highway litter

The Sun always shines in Chambers

Play On Words

Lucile Ferguson Guice

Dorothy Ruth Brown

Mary Dennie Holliday

Church Happenings

Mrs. Louise Fuller Chappell 78 of LaFayette, Alabama died Saturday January 20, 2018 at the Bethany House Hospice in Auburn, Alabama.

Mrs. Chappell was born in Tallapoosa County, Alabama July 3, 1939 to the late Hershel Fuller and the late Gladys George Fuller.

She was a member of the Jackson Memorial Baptist  Church, and retired from the Playtex Corp in LaFayette and later worked at Lettuce in Lanett, Alabama.
Funeral services will be held at 1PM Wednesday January 24, 2018 at the Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in LaFayette with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett, with the Rev. Paul Howard officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday from 5PM until 7PM.

She is survived by her 2 Daughters-Anita (Dean) Adcock of Dadeville, Al., Tina (Chris) Baker of LaFayette, Al., 2 Brothers-Ben ( Jeanette) Fuller of LaFayette, Al., Ronnie (Cathy) Fuller of Perry, Ga., 5 Grandchildren-Danielle (Calvin) Williams of Camp Hill, Al., Andrea Etchison of Dadeville, Al., Kayla Baker (Ty Welcher) of LaFayette, Al., Leesa Thornton & Troy Thornton of Dadeville, Al., 1 Great Grandchild-Olivia Williams of Camp Hill, Al.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband Bobby Chappell, and Sister Virginia Fuller.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.

Related posts:

  1. Betty Starnes White
  2. Thomas Royston Jr.
  3. Obituaries 8-17-16
  4. Jody Fuller learned an important lesson when, at 19 years of age, he was handed a harsher-than-expected sentence after he was arrested for underage drinking. Now a military veteran, inspirational speaker, stand-up comedian and columnist for publications including The LaFayette Sun, Fuller shares the lesson in “Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Power of Gratitude” book, released last week. It’s the sixth story by the Opelika resident to be published in the “Chicken Soup” series, and is one of two that will be featured on national TV. “ My first one was about three years ago,” Fuller said. “They get about 2,500 submissions and then they narrow it down to 101.” Fuller’s latest story, titled “Tough Love,” talks about a time in his life when a judge gave him a punishment that helped him change his ways. “ I got arrested for underage drinking when I was 19 years old, and the judge could have just slapped me on the wrist, but he gave me and my buddies a little bit more than I had known him giving people in the past,” Fuller said. “It was a good message to me that I need to do something. I had been to college one quarter, and it didn’t work out too well, and then that pointed me in the direction that this is not where I need to be right now and I need to mature and grow. And I’ve got to give some credit to the fact that he was pretty tough on me that day, so I am grateful for it.” Fuller, who is writing a book of his own, said his was one of two stories chosen to be featured on the TV show “Inside Edition” in the coming weeks. The book can be found online and in bookstores.
slandon
Related Posts

Lucile Ferguson Guice

slandon 0

Dorothy Ruth Brown

slandon 0

Mary Dennie Holliday

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video