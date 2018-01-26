Mrs. Louise Fuller Chappell 78 of LaFayette, Alabama died Saturday January 20, 2018 at the Bethany House Hospice in Auburn, Alabama.

Mrs. Chappell was born in Tallapoosa County, Alabama July 3, 1939 to the late Hershel Fuller and the late Gladys George Fuller.

She was a member of the Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, and retired from the Playtex Corp in LaFayette and later worked at Lettuce in Lanett, Alabama.

Funeral services will be held at 1PM Wednesday January 24, 2018 at the Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in LaFayette with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett, with the Rev. Paul Howard officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday from 5PM until 7PM.

She is survived by her 2 Daughters-Anita (Dean) Adcock of Dadeville, Al., Tina (Chris) Baker of LaFayette, Al., 2 Brothers-Ben ( Jeanette) Fuller of LaFayette, Al., Ronnie (Cathy) Fuller of Perry, Ga., 5 Grandchildren-Danielle (Calvin) Williams of Camp Hill, Al., Andrea Etchison of Dadeville, Al., Kayla Baker (Ty Welcher) of LaFayette, Al., Leesa Thornton & Troy Thornton of Dadeville, Al., 1 Great Grandchild-Olivia Williams of Camp Hill, Al.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband Bobby Chappell, and Sister Virginia Fuller.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.