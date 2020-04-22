Home News Happening Now Lowe’s Adjusts to Rules
Lowe’s Adjusts to Rules

Lowes Pharmacy is adjusting to the curbside assistant to customers as The Changes The City of LaFayette has made over the last month due to the pandemic of The COVID 19 Coronavirus!

