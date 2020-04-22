Happening Now April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun 0 Lowe’s Adjusts to Rules 0 0 0 00 0 0 more Lowe’s Adjusts to Rules April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun My Garden of Life: Hardly working or Working Hard April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Inside the Statehouse: Alabama has some outstanding Political Leaders under 45 April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Reflections: THOSE AMAZING AFTER EASTER PEOPLE April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Humor: April Fools April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun JaQuanteiz and Shaqweyddeus Married April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Mr. Joseph Higgins April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Mrs. Marion Cole Gomes April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Raffle Winner Announced April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Bulldog Duo to Play for Snead State April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Cross in Yard Placed to Honor Health Care Worker April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Lowes Pharmacy is adjusting to the curbside assistant to customers as The Changes The City of LaFayette has made over the last month due to the pandemic of The COVID 19 Coronavirus! No related posts. 0 00 0 0 previous Raffle Winner Announced The LaFayette Sun Related Posts Raffle Winner Announced April 22, 2020 The LaFayette Sun 0 Fire Chief Settles in After 90 Days on the Job April 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun 0 Breakfast, Lunch Being Served to School Kids April 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun 0