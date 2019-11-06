Home News Police & Courts LPD Arrests in Oct.
Police & Courts
0

LPD Arrests in Oct.

0
0

LPD Arrests in Oct.

Farm City Winners Named at County Schools

Humor:GROSS MISUSE OF ENGLISH

LPD October Police Report

Only 405 Photos Needed to Complete Wall

Tribute to Paul You Will Be Missed:Play Ball By Paul Richardson

The Story of Dr. David Bronner RSA Robert Trent Jones Golf Courses

Reflections:Stop That Faithless Fretting

Community Events

Church Happenings

Mr. Joe Al Bradshaw, Jr.

Anthony Briskey – criminal trespass 1st, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dominique Story – disorderly conduct and resist arrest

Lisa Jo Washburn – public intoxication

Kennedy Briskey – public intoxication

Quentin Foster – Failure to appear or pay

Kevin Busby – Assault 2nd

Willie Willis – D.U.I.

Mikael Kennedy – carry pistol without permit, possession of marijuana 1st, criminal endangerment of a child

Christopher Hemmings – Deface public property

LaSherrah Bledsoe – Failure to appear or pay

Titus Mackey – Receiving stolen property 3rd, domestic violence 3rd (harassment)

Deperriez Burton – Possession of marijuana 2nd, Illegal possession of prescription drugs, disorderly conduct

John Glenn Spence – D.U.I.

Calvin Brooks – D.U.I.

Kurteisha Dooley – Domestic violence 3rd (criminal mischief)

Alexis Holloway – domestic violence 3rd (criminal mischief)

Olivia Huey – carry pistol without permit

James L. Wright – failure to appear or pay

Tammy Wright- receiving stolen property

Jacqueline Jones-theft of loss property
John Brooks – possession of marijuana 2nd

Jared Still – D.U.I.

persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

LPD October Police Report

The LaFayette Sun 0

Valley Man Lights Fire to Grocery Cart, Damages Walmart Interior

The LaFayette Sun 0

September Arrests 2019

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video