LPD Arrests in Oct.
Anthony Briskey – criminal trespass 1st, possession of drug paraphernalia
Dominique Story – disorderly conduct and resist arrest
Lisa Jo Washburn – public intoxication
Kennedy Briskey – public intoxication
Quentin Foster – Failure to appear or pay
Kevin Busby – Assault 2nd
Willie Willis – D.U.I.
Mikael Kennedy – carry pistol without permit, possession of marijuana 1st, criminal endangerment of a child
Christopher Hemmings – Deface public property
LaSherrah Bledsoe – Failure to appear or pay
Titus Mackey – Receiving stolen property 3rd, domestic violence 3rd (harassment)
Deperriez Burton – Possession of marijuana 2nd, Illegal possession of prescription drugs, disorderly conduct
John Glenn Spence – D.U.I.
Calvin Brooks – D.U.I.
Kurteisha Dooley – Domestic violence 3rd (criminal mischief)
Alexis Holloway – domestic violence 3rd (criminal mischief)
Olivia Huey – carry pistol without permit
James L. Wright – failure to appear or pay
Tammy Wright- receiving stolen property
Jacqueline Jones-theft of loss property
John Brooks – possession of marijuana 2nd
Jared Still – D.U.I.
persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court