Police & Courts
LPD Arrests

Koleman Thomas – D.U.I.
Eric Phillips – Failure to pay
Trey Williams – Failure to appear (2 counts)
Kathy Gaines – Contributing to delinquency of a minor

Richard Wilson – Give false name to law enforcement officer

Jasmine Woody – Failure to appear
Brian Spears – Failure to appear
Ronald Lee Allen – Harassing communications
Bobbie Chislom – Theft of services 3rd
Gregory Greer – Possession of marijuana 2nd
Nathaniel Rhoden – D.U.I.
Deandra Marable – Minor in possession of alcohol

Emmanuel Clark Jr. – Minor in possession of alcohol

Charles Ross – Assault 3rd
Rodregus Finley – Assault 3rd
Jason Todd Sanders – Failure to appear
Galvin Traylor – D.U.I., attempt to elude
Candace Brock – Domestic violence 3rd
Recardo Giddens – Failure to pay

Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court

