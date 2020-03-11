LPD Arrests

Koleman Thomas – D.U.I.

Eric Phillips – Failure to pay

Trey Williams – Failure to appear (2 counts)

Kathy Gaines – Contributing to delinquency of a minor

Richard Wilson – Give false name to law enforcement officer

Jasmine Woody – Failure to appear

Brian Spears – Failure to appear

Ronald Lee Allen – Harassing communications

( 2 counts)

Bobbie Chislom – Theft of services 3rd

Gregory Greer – Possession of marijuana 2nd

Nathaniel Rhoden – D.U.I.

Deandra Marable – Minor in possession of alcohol

Emmanuel Clark Jr. – Minor in possession of alcohol

Charles Ross – Assault 3rd

Rodregus Finley – Assault 3rd

Jason Todd Sanders – Failure to appear

Galvin Traylor – D.U.I., attempt to elude

Candace Brock – Domestic violence 3rd

Recardo Giddens – Failure to pay

Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court