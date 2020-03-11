LPD Arrests
Koleman Thomas – D.U.I.
Eric Phillips – Failure to pay
Trey Williams – Failure to appear (2 counts)
Kathy Gaines – Contributing to delinquency of a minor
Richard Wilson – Give false name to law enforcement officer
Jasmine Woody – Failure to appear
Brian Spears – Failure to appear
Ronald Lee Allen – Harassing communications
( 2 counts)
Bobbie Chislom – Theft of services 3rd
Gregory Greer – Possession of marijuana 2nd
Nathaniel Rhoden – D.U.I.
Deandra Marable – Minor in possession of alcohol
Emmanuel Clark Jr. – Minor in possession of alcohol
Charles Ross – Assault 3rd
Rodregus Finley – Assault 3rd
Jason Todd Sanders – Failure to appear
Galvin Traylor – D.U.I., attempt to elude
Candace Brock – Domestic violence 3rd
Recardo Giddens – Failure to pay
Persons arrested are considered innocent under law until convicted in court